Subscribe

CITY GUIDE 2019: Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, Hardeeville

Typography

The towns of Hilton Head Island and Bluffton and the City of Hardeeville are separate municipalities. Due to annexations that have occurred over the years on the mainland, some areas in unincorporated Beaufort County are completely surrounded by Bluffton corporate limits. To find out if an address is within town limits, go to the Citizen Access Portal at www.Townofbluffton.sc.gov

 

cityguide1901

cityguide1902

Sources: U.S. Census Bureau; 2012-16 American Community Survey five-year estimate; City of Hardeeville, Town of Bluffton; Town of Hilton Head Island, Trulia.com, Zillow.com

 