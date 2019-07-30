Study habits

Freedom is a self-control app that restricts users’ access to other features of their phones or computers during study sessions. The app allows users to customize a list of distractions, such as the internet, social media, and other apps, and then blocks them during the user-determined timeframe. Once the user begins the study session, he or she will not be able to access anything listed as a distraction, forcing them to be productive.

Students of all ages head back to classrooms this month, and while the end of summer can be tough, there are a few technology tools that can help make learning a little more fun for students and users of all ages.

DUOLINGO

This app teaches a variety of languages, offering both a free course and enhanced premium options. The app is great because it works in small lessons that are extremely repetitive, reinforcing what you learn and imbedding it in your long-term memory. Users also can move at their own pace and set their own time commitment, starting with as little as 5 minutes a day.

PHOTOMATH

This free app makes learning math easier, covering from kindergarten math all the way through calculus. All users have to do is take a picture of the math problem they’re trying to solve, and then the app provides step-by-step solutions — not only providing the answer but breaking down the problem to teach users how to solve it.

QUIZLET

Offering both free and premium versions, Quizlet provides different time-saving study tools. Its main feature is flashcards — users can make their own or use sets already created by other users, saving time. The app also features many different study options, like memorization, learning games, practice tests, and more

KHAN ACADEMY

Khan Academy is a free tool that provides educational videos from real teachers to help people learn. With more than 10,000 videos for all skill levels, students can learn new methods and get additional help that might not be available in a classroom. Khan Academy also has different platforms for students, teachers, and parents, providing unique features for each specific group.

MENDELEY

This free app makes research easier and more time-efficient. Users select research themes or subjects, and then the app highlights text from literature that matches. User can save information found during research sessions, and Mendeley will also save bibliography information like the author’s name and publication date.

GOOGLE DRIVE

Google Drive is a free Google feature that allows multiple people to work on projects at the same time, as well as offers cloud storage for documents. Save documents, spreadsheets, slideshows and photos to the cloud, and give others permission to edit them to make sharing work easier — especially important when it comes to group projects.

GRAMMARLY PLAGIARISM

Grammarly isn’t just focus on, well, grammar. The website’s plagiarism feature is easy to use and free: Upload a document to the site and it automatically checks for plagiarism and grammar issues and offers writing suggestions. If there are any suggestions or errors, the site highlights the problem area, making it easy to find and edit.

EVERNOTE

Taking and organizing notes just got easier thanks to this free app. Users can add links, tables and attachments to their notes and then organize them in a unique system chosen by the user. Evernote also offers organizational features like to-do lists, prioritizations, and reminders. But possibly the best feature is the web clipper, which lets users “clip” and save information from websites, even if the site is revamped and the information is removed. Evernote is accessible from any smart device, giving you access to your information 24/7.

CHEGG

Chegg is a multi-use website and app offering study tools like flashcards, instructor videos, textbook solutions and more. Chegg is especially beneficial for college students: It has an entire section devoted to finding and buying textbooks at a discounted cost.