Teacher Talk

“Ms. Gray at Hilton Head Island High School was my geometry teacher, and she had a way of teaching that made something difficult very easy and actually made me love it.

WE ASKED LOCALS WHO GOT THEIR EDUCATION IN THE LOWCOUNTRY: "WHO WAS YOUR FAVORITE TEACHER AND WHY?"

Susan Britt, my fourth-grade teacher at Hilton Head Preparatory School, took a group full of fourth grade boys who hated to read, including myself, and read ‘Where the Red Fern Grows’ to us, line by line and made us realize reading is amazing.”

DAN VOEGELE

“George and Sherry Westerfield at Hilton Head High School were history and English teachers who were not only great teachers but continue to teach me about life and friendship.”

NADINE CHAPLIN

“Mr. and Mrs. Westerfield were my favorite teachers because they were always supportive. They have come to every single event our class has invited them to. Mrs. Westerfield — who used to be Ms. Underwood — kept moving grades from elementary at Hilton Head Island Elementary School through high school at H.E. McCracken High School to stay with us and would invite us to her house to see the beach and make cookies. Mr. Westerfield taught English at H.E. McCracken High and he made sure we knew how to do things for the real world and would help us fill out applications for jobs and things like that.”

CALEB WATKINS

“Ms. Reichert, my Youth in Government Teacher at Bluffton High, was my favorite. She is great at relating to students, not just teaching them.”