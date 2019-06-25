Subscribe

What’s hot in cool pools for 2019

Adding a pool this summer? Here are a few trends to keep in mind:

DARK INTERIORS

Dark interior finishes will continue to be a big trend in 2019. Historically, dark interiors have been reserved for high-end hotels and spas, but there has been a recent increase in homeowner demand.  The dark interiors are often made of tile and styled with natural features like rocks or waterfalls to create the essence of a relaxing lagoon. These darker finishes also have functional qualities, as they attract and retain heat more effectively as well as mask any dirt or debris.

 

Pool Trends2

SUN SHELVES OR SHALLOW DEPTHS

A new pool trend for 2019 are sun shelves or shallow-depth pools. This 1- to 2-foot-deep feature is great for those who enjoy lounging in shallow waters as well as sunbathing, and as an added benefit can also reduce construction and excavation costs when building a pool. But be sure you consider your lifestyle and how you plan to use your pool before committing to this feature — if you’re looking to just do laps, this probably isn’t for you.

Pool Trends3

INFINITY EDGE

This ongoing trend is here to stay. This stylish feature offers not only a modern focal point for your pool, but is also fun to relax in and provides a comfortable ledge to sit on. As swimming pool construction continues to become more innovative, the design options for infinity edges are endless.

Pool Trends4SMART POOLS

Traditionally, pools require a fair amount of upkeep; however, thanks to today’s technology and pool innovations that is changing. Smart pools offer the most cost-efficient solutions to pool maintenance. For example: In-floor cleaning tiles will scrub the bottom and surface of the pool automatically and lighting can be customized to your personal preference and controlled by smartphone.