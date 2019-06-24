Summer Fun Without the Sand

And in the Lowcountry, there’s no limit to the good times you can have without ever once touching the waves. Whether you’re looking to improve your handicap, spend a little quality time with the family or discover the island’s history, enjoyment awaits. Get out there and find it.

There’s a lot to be said for dry land. For one, it’s dry. You can have all the fun you want without having to pack a bathing suit and a towel and you don’t wind up with water in your ear.

PEDEGO-GO

What exactly is a Pedego? It’s an electric bike that lets you cruise the pathways of Hilton Head Island without breaking a sweat. Outside Hilton Head offers a unique Pedego tour that leaves from the Shelter Cove store, winding around the waterfront and down to Pope Avenue and stopping at Veterans Memorial Park, Shelter Cove Community Park, the King Neptune statue and Compass Rose Park. Hop on and let the bike do all the work while you enjoy the island. For more information, go to www.outsidehiltonhead.com.

A WHEEL GOOD TIME

Hilton Head Island recently saw its Gold-Level Bike Friendly Community status re-affirmed, with the added bonus of being named the most bike-friendly community in South Carolina. It’s a well-earned title; the island boasts 6 miles of bike lanes, 117 miles of shared-use pathways, 108 miles of paved shared-use paths, 14 miles of planned pathways, and 1 mile of single track stretching across the island. Bikers of all abilities are sur to find the perfect path for their two-wheeled exploration of the island.

ONE WITH NATURE

The unique ecosystem of the Lowcountry begs to be explored. And if there’s one place to see it all, it’s the Coastal Discovery Museum. Wander along pathways through maritime forests and trek down the boardwalk to learn about the plants and animals that call our area home. Head out to the stables to meet the island’s marsh tackies, horses brought to the Lowcountry by Spanish settlers centuries ago and bred over the years for the terrain of the Lowcountry. The museum also offers programs dedicated to topics like blue crabs, butterflies, critter meet and greets, the Civil War’s impact on the island and much more. For more information, go to www.coastaldiscovery.org.

ROAM THROUGH HISTORY

Want to pick up some historical tidbits to impress your friends? The Heritage Library offers a slew of different tours that take you to fascinating sites dating back to the early days of Hilton Head Island. At 10 a.m. Mondays, you can tour the remains of Fort Mitchel as costumed characters share how this defensive battery held off Confederate incursion and gave the Union a foothold in the South. At 1 p.m. Wednesdays, a 3-mile bike tour visits Indian shell rings, tabby ruins and the Gullah Museum of Hilton Head Island in a trek through time. At 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, you can hear spooky stories of Hilton Head’s history at Zion Chapel of Ease Cemetery, or you can visit during the daylight hours at 10 a.m. Thursday for an intriguing program highlighting the cemetery’s historical significance. For more information, go to www.heritagelib.org.

PUTT FOR DOUGH (OR BRAGGING RIGHTS)

Hilton Head Island is famed for its golf, but if you’re looking for something to keep the whole family entertained, you’ll want to think small — like mini-golf, where family bragging rights are won and lost. Adventure Cove Mini Golf & Arcade has not one, but two fantastic courses to test out your short game. Choose from Paradise Falls or Lost Lagoon, both of which wind through roaring waterfalls, winding creeks and tricky hazards in 36 holes of pure putt-putt paradise. For more information, go to www.adventurecove.com.

(SEG)WAY TO GO

Even if you’ve lived here for years, you haven’t seen the island until you’ve seen it from behind the controls of a Segway. This unique upright transport lets you glide effortlessly, taking in the sights as you go. ProSegway offers a variety of tours on Hilton Head Island, from eco-focused tours around the natural beauty of Honey Horn to oceanside tours that cruise around South Forest Beach’s rambling bike paths. Strap on your helmet and enjoy the ride!