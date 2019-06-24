The Front Lines of Summer

The arrival of July has ushered in an all-out invasion of visitors to the island. And while this annual onslaught does wonders for the local economy, it takes a well-regulated militia of workers to prepare for the tourists who choose to vacation here. To see how things were going on the front lines, Monthly checked in with some of the island's fearless foot soldiers.

SCOTT OHLSON, supervisor, Shore Beach Services: Our responsibilities range from answering questions to assisting with stingray and jellyfish stings to water rescue. Last year, we had a two-day stretch in July with more than 100 jellyfish stings. We're hoping we don't see that again this year.

KATHLEEN SANZ, flocker, BESTNEST by Beverly Serral Vacation Rentals: Saturdays are hectic, to say the least. We have a very small window of time between when housekeeping leaves and when the next guests arrive to make sure everything is flocked — fluffed and stocked.

BETHANY BROWN, director of youth programs, Island Rec Center: Summer can be very busy, but the best part of the job is watching the progress and development of these kids from the first day of camp through the last.

KENT BIRD, manager, Sharky's Bike Rentals and Surf Shop: Our high season kicked in a few weeks ago. Several hundred bikes will be rented out every week in July. The challenge is to always be sure there are more bikes available.

SAM STORY, golf course ranger, Sea Pines Resort: July can be brutally hot. Of all the things I do, probably the most important is passing out chilled wet towels to golfers.

LOGAN SEIFERT, dock worker, Hilton Head Boathouse: In July, I'll be keeping very busy helping the lunch crowd dock their boats. Don't ask me how many — it's too many to count!

MATT CLARK, bartender, The Tiki Hut: On a busy day, I'll serve well over 100 drinks. But on the weekend of July 4, this place will be swamped ... you're lucky if you can even see the deck.