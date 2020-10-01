The change of season is a chance to enjoy the bloom of gorgeous autumn flowers. From vibrant colors to sweet scents, these flowers are pleasant to plant.

{ Mums }

Mums can blossom with vibrant autumn colors, such as gold and orange. A popular fall flower, mums enjoy sunlight and are best to plant in the late summer or early fall.



{ Croton }

Traditional fall colors of orange and red make croton perfect autumn additions. Croton enjoy bright light and a humid environment.



{ Sweet Alyssum }

Known for its fragrance, sweet alyssum is found in white, pink and purple shades. The subtle honey-like scent is pleasant.

{ Aster }

A classic fall perennial, aster flowers are colorful additions to an autumn garden. Beautiful pink, purple and blue colors brighten your landscape in the fall.

{ Begonia }

Begonias don’t mind the shade; they bloom in soft light and partial shade. From red to pink and white, begonias offer a variety of colors.

{ Flowering Kale }

Flowering kale grows in sunny locations, but it is OK with cold weather and can offer vibrant colors after frost.

{Ornamental Pepper}

Ideal for the fall, ornamental peppers offer shades of red, orange and purple. Safe to eat, but normally just grown to be admired. They can be quite hot.

{ Pansy }

Filled with color, pansies are often cited for their “faces.” They can be planted in the fall and rebloom in spring.