BUILT FOR LUXURY

They have built or remodeled seven homes on Green Heron Road in Sea Pines during the past 33 years, a prime stretch of land from North Sea Pines Drive to the ocean. It’s real estate gold.

In a way, what Paul Bailey Builders on Hilton Head has done is replicate the Boardwalk and Park Place spaces in the Monopoly board game.

Each home, of course, is worth millions now and it began when patriarch Paul Bailey Sr. built his first home at 14 Green Heron Road in 1989. He had already constructed another home in Sea Pines at Red Cardinal Road in 1984.

He and his wife, Vicki, founded their business in West Virginia in 1971 and moved to South Carolina in the mid-1980s with their two sons, Paul and John Bailey, after visiting the island.

“He and my mom taught me everything I know,” said Paul II, the second-generation builder.

Paul II and his father worked together on several projects and separately on others until Paul Sr. died in 2011.

The son hammered his first home separately in 1995 at Hilton Head Plantation and continued building others on the island thereafter. He also branched out from construction and founded Alliance Roofing in 2012.

“We have built six properties on Green Heron Road from scratch and remodeled another one, for me, friends, or my family,” Paul said. “We just really like the street and the opportunities that presented themselves. It was serendipitous. We felt like that was where we were supposed to be. For a good friend, we will be remodeling an oceanfront in early 2023 that he just acquired; this will make eight.”

What the company builds and sells are unique island homes that showcase understated “classy elegance” with top-of-the-line amenities and a devoted attention to detail, Paul said.

“We’re trying to appeal to the luxury home buyer,” he said.

What home lookers will find in the collection are multiple balconies, heated pools with waterfalls, outdoor living spaces with kitchens, open floor plans with state-of-the-art appliances in the custom-designed kitchen, six to seven bedrooms and bathrooms, enclosed porches, wine coolers, hot tubs/spas, ocean views and several thousand square feet of interior living space.

“Every home I build I feel like I’ll be living there with all the features I want,” he said.

He marvels at how much homebuilding has changed since the arrival of their family on the island.

“We look at the first one dad built (at Green Heron Road) in 1989, and we look at the one my wife, Carrie, and I just finished in 2021-22,” he said. “We’ve come so far in the way we’re building. These houses were beach cottages and now they are full-fledged luxury homes.”

The Baileys are comfortably living at home now at 10 Green Heron Road, where the couple has followed their successful real estate formula for years.

“My wife and I build homes and live in them or sell them,” he said. “I build every home as if I am going to live there.”

The company also handles home additions for select clients.

They acquired their current property through a relationship he and his parents had with the owner who had owned it for more than 20 years.

From there, the project was a teardown and rebuilt by Paul and his building team with Carrie providing an artist’s eye and coastal inspiration to the interior.

The fifth-row custom-built ocean home — listed at $4,999,999 — includes 4,633 square feet of living space, six bedrooms, six full bathrooms.

“The home boasts a coastal architecture style with relaxed coastal chic design elements that evoke a feeling of being on the water,” Paul said.

It’s a mix of coastal cottage, Cape Cod, California and Sea Pines.

The subdued exterior consists of a simple natural color palette with multiple peaks and rooflines, deep overhangs with a large screened-in porch, tall ceilings, large windows and an open floor plan.

The interior design is casual, coastal trendy with a modern flair.

“It consists of light and airy color palettes, earthy tones with accents of color, playful textures for added depth and the feel of coastal living,” he said.

Oversized furniture pieces consist of natural wood, linen upholstery and rattan. Coastal accents tastefully placed throughout the home compliment the relaxed beachy feel.

The home features:

European white oak hardwood floors

Heated marble floors in the primary bathroom and shower

Eleven-foot-high ceilings

Rugs of sisal, sea grass and other soft coastal hues throughout

Sand, sea and sky color schemes throughout

Custom white oak beams in the great room

Multiple owner’s suites with feature finishes

Chrome and polished nickel finishes

Oversized windows

4-inch custom plantation shutters

Multiple laundry rooms

Front and back porches

Front and back porches A two-tier heated pool with spa/hot tub

Built-in outdoor kitchens

A Thermador Appliance package

A whole house generator

“Our favorite rooms are always the kitchen and the main master bed/bath,” Paul said. “After all, this is where the homeowner spends the majority of their time.”

Each kitchen is designed with the latest in design trends, with functionality, storage and flow in mind. Materials and finishes selected are of the highest quality to withstand hard water and everyday living.

Another favorite is the butler’s pantry to hide all the countertop appliances away from the main kitchen and serve as a beverage center.

Building quality homes is a Bailey family tradition, one that continues to thrive.

VENDORS

Builder: Paul Bailey Builders

Architect: Neil Gordon

Interior Design: Carrie Bailey

Lumber and Materials: Espy Lumber

Windows: Jeldwen (manufacture)

Windows: Espy Lumber (supplier)

Cabinets: Decora (manufacture)

Cabinets: Carolina Custom Solutions (dealer)

Flooring and Tile: Floors to Go

Flooring and Tile: Specialty Flooring

Roofing: Alliance Roofing

Gutters: AGC Gutters

Plumbing Fixtures: Cregger Co, Inc.

Countertops: Savannah MultiStone

Appliances: Billy Wood Appliance

Pool: Clearwater Pools

Electrical: Oceanside Electric

HVAC: Leeway Heating and Air

Landscaping: Landscaping by the Sea

Framing and Siding: Hilton Head Carpentry Group

Plantation Shutter: The Louver Shop

Realtor: Hilton Head Home Group, REMAX Island Realty