Pride in Home Ownership

Make sure it’s still doing well. Maintaining your roof can prevent leaks and extend its life.

WHEN TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWCOUNTRY COOL OFF A BIT IN OCTOBER, HOME MAINTENANCE BECOMES LESS OF A CHORE. TAKE SOME TIME NOW TO DO NEEDED TASKS WHILE THE WEATHER IS BEAUTIFUL. HERE’S A CHECKLIST OF FALL HOME MAINTENANCE TASKS:

CHECK THAT WATER

See that it is not pooling on the ground. That can lead to foundation problems.

CLEAN THE GUTTERS

Leaves and debris can cause water to get backed up in your gutters and downspouts, which can lead to problems. Wood rot and pest infestations can result from messy gutters.

PROTECT YOUR HOUSE AGAINST ANIMALS

Mice, squirrels, and other critters are looking to escape the cold. They might decide that your place looks pretty great. Make sure to close any holes and block any potential entrances to your home.

TAKE CARE OF ANY TREE LIMBS

Hurricane season isn’t over yet, and if we have an ice storm this winter, you don’t want any tree limbs to fall on your house or roof.

HAVE YOUR CHIMNEY INSPECTED

Before you’re tempted to start a fire in the fireplace, call a reputable service to clean and check your chimney. When cold weather comes, there will be a rush for these services, so do your chimney inspection before winter hits.

CONSIDER DOING AN ENERGY AUDIT

Find out how to make your home more energy-efficient. Some utility companies offer this as a free service to their customers. Improving your home’s efficiency can save you money.

RESTOCK/CHECK YOUR DISASTER KIT

If you have a family disaster kit, check it to make sure everything is up-to-date. If you don’t have one, now is a good time to prepare one for your home.

CLEAN YOUR DRYER

You should clean the vents in your dryer in the fall. Cooler, drier weather means there will be more static electricity. If there’s a lot of lint built up, your dryer could go up in flames. You can hire a professional to clean things out.

CHECK YOUR SMOKE DETECTORS

And don’t forget carbon monoxide detectors. Replace the batteries at least once a year.