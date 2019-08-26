Rooms With A River View

That was in 2003. In the intervening years, those dreams have all come true for the Pennsylvania natives.

When Glenn and Jane Moyer first saw the undeveloped lot straddling the Okatie River in Berkeley Hall Plantation, they knew they wanted it — to build a home there, to live there, to retire there.

“It’s all about the westerly views out over a saltwater tidal river and marshes,” said Glenn, a retired banking executive who still sits on two banking boards of directors. “How do we maximize those views in the back and the outdoor space?” That’s where Court Atkins Group and H2 Builders came in. Court Atkins Group designed the quintessential river house, and H2 Builders made it a reality.

“The Moyers kept saying they wanted this to be their river house, to have the feeling of a river house,” said Shell Neely, a designer for J. Banks Design Group. “It’s a Lowcountry feel, bringing in the colors of the water, the colors of the landscape; it’s very casual for them.”

The Moyers wanted to infuse their home with blues and greens to reflect the water and the nature scenes all around them — but they didn’t want to go overboard. The hues are used as accent colors in an otherwise white and neutral color scheme throughout the home.

“We wanted to keep it light and bright,” Neely said. “All of our paint colors are white neutrals and lots of white trims.”

Transoms and oversized windows highlight the great room and usher in the outside natural light.

“Their focus was bringing this beautiful landscape they have outside, in … and they have warm wood tones that mixed in with the antiques they were bringing,” said Neely, who graduated with interior design degrees from Mississippi College and SCAD.

Neely was able to incorporate the Moyers’ antiques by adding some custom finishes to “make them look like they had some age,” she said. “The finish and the look wasn’t right for the Lowcountry.”

Alison Fargione of Al-Harry Furniture Design in Bluffton refinished five heirloom pieces to match the color and texture of the new furnishings.

“We came up with different paint colors and glazes, furniture knobs,” Neely said. “We also made a custom vanity for the powder room and a nightstand to match the one they already had.”

It was a little bit like a puzzle: Neely and the Moyers sat down with a floor plan of the new house and mapped out where the existing pieces of furniture would go and what they would need to buy.

“Shell was very helpful in helping us figure out how to combine things from the past with the current so that guests and friends would smile in the great room,” Glenn said.

The Moyers moved into their new home in the spring of 2018.

Besides the grand front porch where the Moyers often sit and relax, their favorite room is probably the media room on the second floor, which opens to a patio overlooking the Okatie River and the Moyers’ 180 feet of waterfront.

There’s plenty of space in the Moyers’ 4,541-square-foot, five-bedroom, fivebathroom house for the couple’s two adult children and two grandchildren to visit. The home also features a study, screened pool and lanai.

The master suite has plantation shutters and white and black porcelain octagon tile in the bathroom. The white look continues in the kitchen, with a white quartz countertop on the kitchen island, offset by wood-tone cabinetry, a granite perimeter countertop and soft green subway tile backsplash throughout the kitchen and back kitchen. High-end appliances are from Billy Wood Appliance.

Locally commissioned artwork hangs in the great room and informal dining room, while a hand-woven, custom-colored rug by KPM Flooring lies in the great room. A tabby shell fireplace and travertine-topped working kitchen await on the outdoor deck.

“We’re living the dream,” Jane said. “We get lots of compliments on the home,” thanks to the “team who helped us design, build and decorate it.”

Vendor list

Builder

H2 Builders

Architect

Court Atkins Group

Interior Design

J. Banks Design Group

Windows and Doors

Grayco

Cabinetry

The Design Gallery at H2 Builders

Plumbing

Palmetto Plumbing Services

Plumbing Fixtures

Gregger Co.

Electrical

Trudeau Electric

Countertops

Distinctive Granite and Marble

Lighting Fixtures

Vallen Distribution

Flooring

Floor Fashions

Closet Shelving and Glass

Low Country Shelving & Glass