New kitchen and bath trends to enhance your home

One of the easiest ways is to redo a kitchen or bathroom, changing the color scheme, textures, materials, finishes, fixtures and hardware and adding furnishings, architectural details and smart technology. And while some trends come and go, many Lowcountry interior designers have crafted a coastal aesthetic with staying power — one that still embraces some of the design trends popping up around the country.

Many homeowners find themselves eyeing their homes, wondering if it’s time for an update.

Here are some of the trends that were on display at the recent Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Orlando, Fla. Some fit in well with the Lowcountry lifestyle.

IN THE KITCHEN

Gold finishes, quartz counters and painted cabinets in blue and green are among new trends that were in full swing at KBIS. In the Lowcountry, rustic farmhouse style still dominates kitchen design, including elements like reclaimed barn doors, painted cabinets, shiplap wood paneling and assorted mixed metals.

White and gray palettes are still the most popular colors for walls, appliances and cabinets. Expect to see bright colors and black making inroads on this.

Nationally, black is making a comeback for cabinets in addition to other 80s-inpsired combinations. Think sinks in bright metallics, hammered finishes, intricate details and gold. Additionally, brightly colored appliances are in vogue, and matching appliances seem to be fading from favor.

TOP KITCHEN TRENDS

1. Induction and steam cooking appliances

2. Customized storage space; pull-out waste or recycling baskets

3. Engineered wood and laminate flooring

4. White, path lighting under cabinet

5. Smart home technology for appliances and lighting

6. Ceramic or porcelain backsplashes

7. Integrated sinks and countertops

8. Prep stations with built-in sinks

In the Lowcountry, it may be a while before you see a bright red refrigerator beside a blue stove. However, while farmhouse style may be king, transitional — a blend of traditional and contemporary — and contemporary designs are gaining ground. With its clean lines, open shelving and delicate curves, sleek contemporary design is making inroads.

Other kitchen trends include the use of quartz countertops instead of marble. Non-porous quartz turns heads for its striking appearance, strength and durability.

IN THE BATHROOM

Popular bathroom trends echo what’s happening in kitchens. Expect white and gray painted bathroom cabinets, mosaic tile floors, transitional style elements like brushed-nickel fixtures and white, gray and blue colors, and contemporary quartz countertops, free-standing bathtubs and curbless showers. Porcelain or tile flooring and floating vanities also are popular.

TOP BATHROOM TRENDS

1. White and gray painted bathroom cabinets

2. Mosaic tile floors

3. Transitional style elements like brushed-nickel fixtures

4. Contemporary quartz countertops

5. Free-standing bathtubs

6. Curbless showers

7. Porcelain or tile flooring

8. Floating vanities

For those who want to be on the cutting edge of bathroom trends: gold is coming. Manufacturers are offering up gold patinas, rose golds, black golds and bright golds in fixtures. Shower doors and enclosures are becoming statement pieces in the bathroom. Bold designs, window panes and color grids were all on display at this year’s KBIS show. And just like in kitchens, black is on-trend for bathrooms.

People no longer see the bath as a utilitarian space. They’re looking for spa-like experiences as well as a kind of theatrical beauty for what used to be a very private space. Many of the spa-inspired bathrooms on display at the Kitchen & Bath Show were bold, dark, and sultry to evoke an indulgent high-end experience.

Powder rooms have always been a place to add high drama to a small space, but now oversized floral wall prints and pattern-on-pattern are very of-the-moment, particularly in bold colors. For larger bathrooms, a sophisticated piece of fine art is considered a necessity by designers.

Modern bathroom design means no more tiled, grouted shower floors and visible drain. Now walk-inshowers can feature a luxurious floor made from a large marble slab that hides linear drainage lines beneath. Sandblasted for a non-slip surface, the full marble floor is a bespoke detail that owners of high end homes may be looking for.