Hilton Head Real Estate News: DECEMBER 2022

Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2022 named Hilton Head Island as the best island in America. Kiawah Island was second best. The Lowcountry was represented in other awards, including best resort in the South going to Montage Palmetto Bluff. The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa- was the No. 2 best resort in the South. Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport was ranked the top airport in the U.S.

WEICHERT REALTORS ADDS 3 AGENTS

Tish DeLozier, Debbie Burd, and Ashli Godfrey have joined the team at Weichert Realtors as agents.

DeLozier will work out of the Sun City office. She earned a business degree from the University of South Carolina. DeLozier worked in the pharmaceutical industry and later founded Tish DeLozier Designs.

Burd, who will work out of the Hilton Head office, grew up in the Midwest. She has years of experience in mortgage lending, business management and customer service.

Godfrey, who will work out of the Beaufort office, received a master of arts degree in philosophy from Georgetown University. Prior to pursuing her real estate license, she worked for Beaufort County for two and a half years.

COASTAL VACATION RENTALS HIRES OFFICE COORDINATOR

Cali Hildebrandt was hired by Coastal Vacation Rentals as its office coordinator. Previously she was an outdoor hospitality manager serving as the resort general manager at an RV resort in Arizona.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES HIRES GROWTH OFFICER

Kerry B. Walsh was named chief growth and development officer at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group. She began her real estate career 15 years ago with Berkshire Hathaway, in her hometown of Malvern, Pa. She created a real estate team focusing on luxury and equestrian properties.

STUDY RANKS HILTON HEAD ISLANDBLUFFTON AMONG BEST FOR GOLF

A new study by Golf Workout Program, which looked at the best U.S. locations for golfers, found the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton area is the fifth-best small U.S. metro for golfers. Researchers calculated a composite score based on local weather (mild temperatures and low precipitation), total PGA Tour events in the past five years, golf courses and country clubs per capita, and sporting goods stores per capita. This area has 11.9 golf courses and country clubs per 100,000 residents (compared to 3.1 in the country), according to the report. Sebring-Avon Park in Florida ranks No. 1 for small metros (100,000–349,999 residents).











