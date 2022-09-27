Hilton Head Real Estate News: OCTOBER 2022

Collins Group Realty’s philanthropy program, 200th Home Sale for Charity, recently rewarded five charities, with River Ridge Academy Foundation, earning the grand prize of $4,000. A total of $10,000 was awarded. Second place winner, Turtle Trackers, was awarded a donation of $3,000.

Third- through fifthplace winners received $1,000 each: Lovable Paws Rescue & Sanctuary, Volunteers in Medicine Clinic Hilton Head Island, and Memory Matters. For its third year, nominations for approximately 112 non-profit organizations were received. River Ridge Academy Foundation will use the funds to purchase additional school supplies that aren’t covered by the school budget. Collins Group Realty will launch its fourth annual 200th Home Sale for Charity at the start of 2023.

WEICHERT REALTORS WELCOMES NEW EMPLOYEES

Caitlin Menghini has joined Weichert Realtors as a closing coordinator at the Hilton Head Island office. Menghini was raised on the island and graduated from Clemson University with a psychology degree. Before joining Weichert, she worked in vacation rentals for more than seven years.

Jordan McGiboney has Weichert Realtors’ team as an agent. to their real estate firm. She will work out of the Hilton Head office. McGiboney was raised on Hilton Head Island. She earned a master’s degree in teaching from Liberty University in Virginia. Since graduating from college, McGiboney has been a teacher at local schools on Hilton Head.

COASTAL VACATION RENTALS WELCOMES MARKETING COORDINATOR

Adrienne Schwartz has joined Coastal Vacation Rentals as marketing coordinator. She has more than eight years of experience in marketing and hospitality. Schwartz is a Charleston native.

THE PATTERSON GROUP JOINS DANIEL RAVENEL SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Bluffton-based real estate team The Patterson Group has joined luxury real estate brokerage Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty. Consisting of Realtors John Patterson, Kimberlee Patterson, and Liz Warner, the team recording an annual sales volume of over $20 million in 2021, according to a news release. The Patterson Group will work out of the Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty office in Bluffton.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ADDS SALES CONSULTANT

Frank S. Collins has joined the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group South Carolina sales team. Collins has more than 15 years of industry experience, specializing in the sale and marketing of real estate property in the Lowcountry.

COLLINS GROUP REALTY ADDS LISTING COORDINATOR

Sophia Drzewiecki has joined Collins Group Realty on their listings team as a Listings Coordinator. She will provide comprehensive support and assistance to CGR’s Listings Team in the processing and logistics of properties listed throughout the Lowcountry. Drzewiecki has worked as a private school teacher for the past five years in both Scottsdale, Ariz., and Bluffton, S.C.