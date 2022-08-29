Hilton Head Real Estate News: SEPTEMBER 2022

Terri Cucinotta and Jennifer Burns Hill have been hired at Weichert Realtors as agents.

Cucinotta, who will work out of the Sun City office, has more than 30 years of real estate experience in southern New Jersey. She has earned designations during her career including a certified residential specialist, military relocation specialist and senior real estate specialist.

Burns Hill, who will work out of the Bluffton office, has more than 20 years of customer service experience. She was born and raised in New Jersey and relocated to Ridgeland in 2012.

CENTURY 21 DIAMOND REALTY ADDS AGENT

Janis Stewart has joined Century 21 Diamond Realty as an agent. Stewart is a South Carolina native who has lived and worked on Hilton Head Island for more than 30 years. She has worked for top residential builders and has extensive experience navigating clients through the home-buying process.

COLLINS GROUP REALTY PARTNERS WITH LOWCOUNTRY TRASH HEROES

Collins Group Realty’s 2022 Community Results Project teamed with Lowcountry Trash Heroes to promote stewardship for the rivers, marshes, beaches, ocean and land. The CRP has helped the cleanup crew with a new logo, promotional video, volunteer T-shirts and literature for how to organize a litter sweep. The Lowcountry Trash Heroes is a non-profit organization led by a few local volunteers.

AREA INVENTORY LEVELS RISE

According to the July Housing Supply Overview from the Hilton Head Area Association of Realtors from August 2021 to July 2022, pending sales in the Hilton Head region were down 22.4 percent. The price range with the largest gain in sales was the $375,001 to $650,000 range, which increased 1.1 percent.

The overall median sales price was up 17.3 percent to $460,500. The property type with the largest price gain was the condos/villas segment, where prices increased 23.0 percent to $375,000. Market-wide inventory levels were up 30.6 percent. The property type that gained the most inventory was the single-family segment, which increased 32.6 percent.

HILTON-HEAD BLUFFTON AMONG BEST FOR STUDENT RENTERS

A new study by Porch, an online homeservice company, looking at the most affordable U.S. locations for student renters says student renters in the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton metro area pay an average annual total of $9,064 for offcampus room and board, compared to the national average of $11,327.

The cost of tuition, fees, room and board at a four-year college have increased by 49.5% over the last two decades, after adjusting for inflation, the report said.

Today, on average for both public and private institutions, the total cost to attend a four-year school is $29,033. As housing costs continue to rise, that figure is expected to grow.