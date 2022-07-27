Hilton Head Real Estate News: AUGUST 2022

Collins Group Realty was named one of America’s most productive sales teams as a part of RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals, a ranking report produced by RealTrends and Tom Ferry International. The team was ranked the number No. 1 large team in South Carolina for the second year in a row, by sales volume. The real estate group is also ranked the No. 36 large team in the nation, by volume. RealTrends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals ranks over 18,500 residential real estate professionals solely based on their excellence in real estate sales during calendar year 2021.

WEICHERT REALTORS HIRES FIVE AGENTS

Bill Ney, Lora McHugh, Emily Langford, Lauren Camara and Kristen Thomas have joined Weichert Realtors as agents.

Ney, who will work out of the Sun City office, worked for more than three decades for Schlumberger, the largest oilfield service company in the world. The last decade he was in the sales organization including traveling to Malaysia, Europe, and the Middle East as a sales instructor.

McHugh was raised in Colorado Springs, married an Air Force veteran, and developed a love for the South during military assignments to Florida and Mississippi. The Lowcountry is the favorite of the many places she has resided. McHugh will work out of the Sun City office.

Langford, who will work out of the Hilton Head office, was in the marketing field for more than 17 years, before relocating to the South in late 2019. After two years in Atlanta, Langford moved to Hilton Head at the beginning of 2022 to be closer to family and have a chance to change her career path to real estate.

Camara grew up in Massachusetts and was drawn to Georgia after falling in love with Savannah and the surrounding communities. She will work out of the Savannah office.

Thomas, who will work out of the Savannah office, discovered her passion for helping people realize the dream of home ownership when she first became interested in buying her first home in 2021. She decided to leave her job as a general manager and get a real estate license to help other home buyers have a better experience.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HIRES PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR

Denaige Pizzutello has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hilton Head Bluffton Realty as a professional development director. Pizzutello served six years as a counterintelligence special agent in the military before starting a residential real estate career and focused on professional development.

SCHEMBRA RANKED AMONG BEST IN SOUTH CAROLINA

Philip A. Schembra, owner and broker-in-charge of Schembra Real Estate Group, was named to the 2022 RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals. He earned recognition as part of the top 1.5% of real estate professionals in the nation and ranked No. 4 for individual sales volume in South Carolina (28,500 Realtors) with recognition as No. 1 on Hilton Head Island for the same category.

LONGTIME HHI REAL ESTATE ATTORNEY RETIRES

Real estate attorney Cary S. Griffin has retired from Burr & Forman after beginning his local practice in 1974. Highlights include his work on the 297- unit Queens Grant project early in his career, relationships with leaders at the Broad Creek Public Service District since 1974, and his 1979 counsel of Greenwood Development in the purchase of Palmetto Dunes Resort, a news release said. He is a trustee with the Celebrity Golf Foundation.

HOME SALES DIP IN LOWCOUNTRY

According to the July Housing Supply Overview from the Hilton Head Area Association of Realtors, from July 2021 to June 2022, pending sales in the Hilton Head region were down 23.8 percent. The overall median sales price was up 19.0 percent to $460,000. Market-wide, inventory levels were up 23.8 percent.