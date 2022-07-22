The Lowcountry's TOP Realtors

Leading real estate professionals who produce the highest results year over year share the same characteristics that sets them apart: passion, dedication, personal integrity, professional skills, years of experience and a strong team behind them.

PATRICK & TAYLOR TEAM

A CHARTER ONE REALTY TEAM

Thanks to a loyal and growing client base, long-time friends and a fierce commitment to 100% Client Satisfaction, the Patrick & Taylor Team consistently ranks in the Top 1% of all agents in our market. It takes a Team to ensure we continue to meet and exceed client expectations with top notch, personal service.

Meet the Team:

Lawrence Taylor – 17 years of top-producing local Real Estate experience. 31-year HHI resident, B.S. Bus Admin, UT Knoxville, active on local boards & committees. Married to Lorrie with 1 daughter, age 17.

Dick Patrick – 40+ years of top-producing local Real Estate experience. 44-year HHI resident. B.B.A. Bus Admin, Georgia State University, has served and is serving on numerous local boards. Married to Pati, 2 married daughters and 3 grandchildren.

Rob Moore – Over 25 years of local Real Estate experience. 43-year HHI resident. B.B.A. Management, Georgia Southern University. Active on local boards and committees. Married to Kim, 2 adult sons.

Kim France – 20 year career in interior design. 12 years of local real estate experience. Voted “Favorite Realtor” by readers of HH Monthly magazine twice.

Matt Wortman – Grew up on HHI & after operating & selling a successful contracting company returned to HHI, began a real estate career with the P & T Team, is enjoying sales success and getting 5 star client reviews. Married to Whitney with 1 son, age 11.

Lana Sweatte – 30+ year real estate career, 27 year HHI resident. One of the most savvy and experienced Licensed Real Estate Assistants on the island. Married to Fred, 2 adult children and 1 grandchild.

Lorrie Taylor – 7 years as Sales Assistant and Client Concierge, 33-year HHI resident, BA Valdosta State University, active in local charities, married to Lawrence, 1 daughter, age 17.

Lawrence Taylor lawrence@charteronerealty.com | 843.338.6511

Dick Patrick dick@dickpatrick.com | 843.384.4020

Rob Moore robmoore@charteronerealty.com | 843.384.5118

Kim France kimfrance@charteronerealty.com | 513.476.2658

Matt Wortman mattwortman@charteronerealty.com | 317.498.7000

200 Merchant Street, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 | info@patrickandtaylorteam.com | PatrickandTaylorTeam.com

TIERRA SCHAFFER

DANIEL RAVENEL SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Providing an exceptional client experience with a laser focus on results, Tierra Schaffer is a rising star in the Hilton Head Island real estate market. From the initial meeting to closing day, Schaffer tenaciously pursues her client’s goals as if they were her own.

“This is a very personal business, and I want my clients to feel they have an advocate who cares as deeply as they do. With that mindset, there’s no choice but to go above and beyond,” she said. “Many of my clients wind up feeling like family. They’ll invite me to birthday parties and visit me when they’re in town if they are part-time owners. My clients and friends are of paramount importance to me.”

Clients are quick to sing her praises, with heartfelt testimonials highlighting her passion for working with people, her determination to secure the best properties for them, and her wealth of knowledge regarding the island.

“Every time we visited Hilton Head Island we would meet up and she would show us a few more locations on the island and we would continue to discuss our ever-changing expectations,” wrote one client. “She went out of her way to provide us with the most up-to-date information.”

That knowledge comes from her deep ties to the community. Before devoting herself full-time to real estate, Schaffer spent a decade teaching, most recently at Hilton Head Prep. When family members of students and fellow teachers learned she was pursuing real estate, they immediately put their faith in her because of her work ethic and dedication.

Schaffer flourished, continuing to seek additional training and opportunities to grow within her community. She holds a Pricing Strategy Advisor designation and is a Certified Negotiation Specialist. Schaffer is a graduate of the Hilton Head Island Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class and a certified Ambassador in Hilton Head Island and Bluffton.

According to Schaffer, it wasn’t just her commitment that propelled her to the top echelon of the competitive Hilton Head Island real estate market. She credits the mentorship and support she found for the insight she shares with clients.

“It’s so important to have knowledge of the area so I can hunt down the perfect property and give referrals to contractors or local vendors that I can stand behind,” she said.

These referrals sometimes come weeks or months after a closing.

“It’s not just a transaction; I follow up to make sure everything is to the clients’ satisfaction,” she said. “These relationships are so important to me.”

Schaffer recently aligned with luxury brokerage Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty. The firm has a strong presence across the Lowcountry, operating out of offices in Charleston, SC, Savannah, GA, Bluffton and on Hilton Head Island. The newly minted office at 23-A Shelter Cove Lane will serve as the island’s gateway to the global Sotheby’s International Realty network of over 1,000 offices in 79 countries and territories.

With the full resources of Sotheby’s International Realty behind her, Tierra Schaffer is poised to make waves on Hilton Head Island, one relationship at a time.

23A Shelter Cove Ln. Suite 200, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

843-422-3610

danielravenelsir.com

schaffer.hhi@gmail.com

MICHELLE ELLIOTT

HERMAN AND DAVIS PROPERTIES | CHARTER ONE REALTY

Love of community and real estate are two things Michelle Elliott enjoys.It’s that passion that fuels Michelle’s devotion to giving back to her community and helping families buy and sell real estate.

Born and raised in Charlotte, NC, Michelle’s background in banking and finance made for the perfect transition to real estate when she moved to Hilton Head.She is excited to be a part of Herman & Davis Properties at Charter One Realty. Most recently, Michelle is on the board of Hopeful Horizons, the Association of Realtors, and a committee member in her community of Hilton Head Plantation.

When not listing or selling houses, you can find Michelle enjoying time with her family and scuba diving. Michelle is a dedicated realtor and knowledgeable about all the Hilton Head/Bluffton communities.Michelle has helped countless clients buy and sell real estate.Put Michelle and her experience to work for you!

LYNN SHEALY

HERMAN AND DAVIS PROPERTIES | CHARTER ONE REALTY

A Georgian native from Washington, GA, Lynn fell in love with the Lowcountry 29 years ago while coming for vacations with her family. Lynn moved to Bluffton 17 years ago with her husband and raised 2 daughters.

Lynn’s past career in vacation rentals and home construction made it an easy transition to selling real estate. Her experience has proven invaluable to her clients throughout the entire real estate process. Call Lynn at Herman & Davis Properties so she can help you start living your best Lowcountry life today!

See what Lynn’s clients say: “Lynn’s expert local real estate knowledge and patience, made searching and finding our retirement home on Hilton Head Island a superb accomplishment, especially in a hyper real estate market. Lynn was able to listen and meet our property requirements. We are so happy with our new house.”

BECKY HERMAN AND MONICA DAVIS

HERMAN AND DAVIS PROPERTIES | CHARTER ONE REALTY

Becky Herman and Monica Davis each had their own flourishing real estate businesses before they decided to join forces. What prompted them to partner together?

They were both passionate about real estate and intentional about their business but needed life balance. They both desired to provide clients with the highest levels of service and accountability.

They saw different strengths and attributes in each other that would complement their relationship.

Becky was analytical and Monica was creative. Combining strengths, they knew they could take their business to the next level.

Becky and Monica understood the importance of focusing on relationships and their need for support led them to recruit a team of dedicated and highly skilled professionals who would help them grow their business.

Their mission says it well: “We come to work every day to make a difference in the lives we touch through our real estate business. We care about each other and we care about our clients. We thrive on challenges and exceeding expectations. Our goal is to create an experience that is second to none.”

Understanding the intricacies of the Lowcountry market takes skills honed through years of experience. This is a critical time to have complete confidence in the advice given by your Realtor. Becky and Monica are the agents to call for expert guidance. They have the knowledge and a successful track record that few other agents can match. You can depend on them to give you wise counsel.

Put the experience of Becky and Monica to work for you.

Monica Davis

Monica@MonicaDavis.com

843-384-4473

Becky Herman

Becky@BeckyHerman.com

843-301-3355

5 Park Lane, Hilton Head, SC 29928 | hermananddavis.com

KIM MCELMAN

WEICHERT REALTORS | COASTAL PROPERTIES

When Kim McElman began her real estate career in the Lowcountry, picking up Weichert Realtors “National Rookie of the Year” award, it was clear that her talent, drive and ambition were bringing something new to Hilton Head Island. In the years since, she has proven that she was no one-hit wonder. With HHI as her home and expanding to include 4 MLS Regions, she has found she can better serve clients, being named Weichert’s No. 4 Realtor in the entire country.

At the heart of what has allowed her to enjoy such success, is a passion for serving her clients. It was the allure of Lowcountry living that first brought her from Chicago, so she understands the instant love affair so many people develop with this region. She not only shares that love, but she also helps her clients pursue it with knowledge built from her years buying and selling in paradise.

“It’s all about education,” she said. “From history, world class cuisines, recreation and of course the many wonderful neighborhoods that the Lowcountry has to offer.” Her clients quickly realize there is something for everyone.

When you show clients an outstanding level of service, it allows them to truly find their dream homes or experience great success as they build real estate portfolios. McElman has helped several clients 6 and 7 times as they chase their Lowcountry dream, each of which have come to rely on her expertise and endless passion for the Lowcountry.

1038 William Hilton Pkwy, Hilton Head Island

843-683-9098 | kim-mcelman.weichertcoastal.com

weichertcp.com

KELLY RUHLIN

WEICHERT REALTORS | COASTAL PROPERTIES

It’s one of the most steadfast rules of real estate – you can’t sell what you don’t know. Kelly Ruhlin knows the Lowcountry like few others – not only as a longtime resident but as an active part of her community. In 32 years, she’s had children in every level of our schools, she’s been active with Central Church where her husband is a deacon, and she organized the Banana Junior tennis tournament which raised funds for MUSC.

“That really helps me in finding the right fit for people,” she said. “It’s a small island and I’ve been here for a long time.”

She not only knows the Lowcountry, she knows what it takes to make a home stand apart in the market here.

“I go into a home and I’m very honest about where you need to put in the work to get top dollar,” she said. Her husband and follow realtor Eric is also a contractor (her son Zach is also a Realtor, making for a great family tradition), so her network of professionals covers everything a seller will need. “I have everything from stagers to general contractors, so I can make sure a house is in its best condition. I really work hard at that.”

And across the Lowcountry, from Savannah to Charleston, her hard work pays off. She’s been ranked the No.2 Realtor in the country for two years running, and is on track to take the top spot this year.

1250 May River Rd, Bluffton, SC

843-341-3700 | kellyr@weichertcp.com

weichertcp.com

RYAN STEFONICK

COLLINS GROUP REALTY

“Active in your community” is a pace that Real Estate Broker Ryan Stefonick strives to keep.

After relocating from Pennsylvania in 2006, Ryan quickly became rooted in the multisport community of triathlon here in the Lowcountry. Shortly after co-founding the Hilton Head Triathlon Club, Ryan was introduced to the two most influential athletes of his life. Maggie Stefonick, mother of his three young boys together, Jack, Luke and Ben; and Chip Collins, Broker-In-Charge of Collins Group Realty.

Focusing on the Bluffton area, he credits Collins Group Realty’s service based & cooperative approach with much of his success. As a 10-year veteran with the group, he proudly points to the firm’s Real Trends America ranking as the No. 1 Large Team by Sales Volume for two years running in South Carolina as proof. “We’re a dedicated group of professionals with mighty Results,” he said. “Our clients come first, and it shows.”

A Chamber of Commerce Leadership Program alumni, Ryan learned what it meant to be “active” in other ways. He applied his skills in real estate to help preserve legacy properties such as the 54- acre Bailey Memorial Park near Old Town Bluffton. He recently served on the Beaufort County Rural and Critical Lands Preservation Board where he endorsed the revised Greenprint Plan and helped protect over 2,500 acres to grow and maintain our countywide passive parks.

“I believe we live in one of the most naturally beautiful areas in the country,” he says, “… and we have a responsibility to preserve it.”

Ryan’s latest project is advocating for youth athletics and developing an inclusive bicycle park for all ages.

14 Westbury Park Way Professional Suite 101

Bluffton, S.C.

843-837-6700 | c: 843-290-7588

ryan@collinsgrouprealty.com | collinsgrouprealty.com

CHRISTINA GALBREATH–GONZALEZ

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES

t the heart of what sets Christina Galbreath-Gonzalez apart from other Realtors and Brokers is service. It was the hospitality industry that first brought her here from Western New York 22 years ago, and that foundation of service propelled her meteoric rise to the top as Broker-in-Charge at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hilton Head Bluffton Realty. Her role as a non-competing but practicing Broker-in-Charge helps her recruit the top talent and puts her extensive experience in the industry at their service.

“It’s a unique situation,” she said. “And because of that unique situation, I’m able to put a lot of my focus on customer service and relationships, which is big to me. Some agents and companies emphasize the number of transactions or dollar amounts. Here, we are focused on the agent and client experience, and the relationship with them.”

And that service goes beyond her professional life, with a dedication to community that leads her to do everything from mission trips to involvement with schools and her neighborhood HOA.

23C Shelter Cove Lane No. 100A

Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

843-785-9500 | HiltonHeadHomes.com

ERIC KUHN

WEICHERT REALTORS | COASTAL PROPERTIES

“I’m quite literally obsessed with my business,” Eric Kuhn laughs, while admitting that others jokingly refer to him as a “serial-mover.”

Having moved five times in the last five-plus years, he’s experienced several different lifestyles in Hilton Head Island, Bluffton and Okatie.

Eric’s business has thrived since he made his move from Buffalo, N.Y. His business in 2021 soared over $24 million in sales, putting him in the top .5% of all Weichert, Realtors, and a President’s Club Gold Member, the top award in a Weichert franchise.

Eric is proud to be a board member for the Hilton Head Association of Realtors and has been nominated for Lowcountry’s Best Realtors award two years in a row. With his master’s degree in business and his fresh perspective, let Eric show you a strategic approach in all real estate services.

1038 William Hilton Parkway

Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

843-636-8939 | weichertcp.com

MAUREEN HOUSTON

RE/MAX

The travel agent world may have brought Maureen Houston to Hilton Head Island from her native Long Island, but it was her deep love of the island’s unique lifestyle that kept her here.

She pivoted toward vacation property management as she began life on the island, but her professional life exploded when she discovered her unique skills in real estate. In 2005, she followed her passion into real estate sales. A proud member of RE/MAX Island Realty and the Hilton Head Association of Realtors, she approaches her craft with dedication and experience.

I follow the sundown rule: before the day ends all inquiries are dealt with quickly and professionally,” said Houston, a two-time RE/MAX Platinum Club winner who has been an island resident since 1990. “This winning approach has resulted in many new friends and loyal clients.”

Her love for the island has only grown, with Houston donating to Children’s Miracle Network, Island Rec Center, and Nami out of each commission check earned.

24 New Orleans Rd Suite 201

Hilton Head Island, S.C. 29928

843-384-5868 | remax.com

ROBERT MOUL

MOUL REALTORS

As a Lowcountry resident since 2007 and officially licensed in 2014, Robert Moul has certainly seen the exponential growth of the area. His high-tech real estate brokerage — Moul, REALTORS® — opened their first office in downtown Bluffton in 2021. With a focus on research and analysis mixed in with the latest technology, Moul is building something different. “We are an innovative brokerage doing bigger and better things with a razor-sharp focus on the entire client experience.”

And the results speak for themselves, with $100 million in closed transactions.

They also believe in giving back through their ground-breaking Heroes Program, where 25% of their commission goes towards the closing costs and prepaids of Local Heroes when they buy and a rebate at closing when they sell. They have given back over $132,000 directly into the hands of their Heroes.

1132 May River Road.

Bluffton, SC 29910

robertmoul.com | 843-321-9036