Hilton Head Real Estate News: JULY 2022

Yessica Fortes has joined Century 21 Diamond Realty as an agent. She is originally from Uruguay, South America, and moved to the Lowcountry at age 12. Fortes has a degree in business management and hospitality.

COASTAL VACATION RENTALS WELCOMES ASSISTANT PROPERTY MANAGER

Rebecca Hawkins has joined Coastal Vacation Rentals as an assistant property manager and marketing coordinator. Hawkins is from the Upstate South Carolina. She attended North Greenville University where she was a religious studies major with a focus in international relations. Hawkins speaks Spanish and English.

AGENT DANIEL RAVENEL SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Real estate agent Jim Colton has joined Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty. He has a 25-year career in consulting. Colton earned his Bachelor of Science in business management at Penn State University and his MBA at the University of Maryland. He will work out of the Bluffton office.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY AGENT WINS PRESTIGIOUS DESIGNATION

Annette Bryant of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group was awarded as a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ esteemed Chairman’s Circle–Diamond Level Realtor for 2021. She was also recognized in the Top 25 Networks Agents within the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ brand. The Chairman’s Circle-Diamond Level is awarded to the top one-half of one percent of the network’s sales professionals based on gross commission income or closed units.

BEAUFORT COUNTY HOME PRICES RISE

Home prices in Beaufort County rose 13.7% in May, according to data at Realtor.com residential listings database. The median price was $682,450. On metro Hilton Head Island, median home prices rose to $649,000, which was an increase of 10 percent from the prior month. In South Carolina median home prices rose about 1.6 percent to $350,610. Realtor.com says the data is based on the most comprehensive and accurate database of MLS-listed for-sale homes in the industry.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND-BLUFFTON AREA SEES INCREASE IN MORTGAGE LOANS

Analysis from the Inspection Support Network found that the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton metro area saw a 29.0% increase in mortgage loan applications between 2019 and 2020. Among small U.S. metros, the area’s increase was the eighth largest in mortgage loans since COVID. The increased change in mortgage applications (2019-2020) for the entire country was 9 percent.

AGENT JOINS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES

Mosia Whitfield has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group as an agent. Whitfield has spent more than 20 years working in the hospitality and food and beverage industry before transitioning to real estate.