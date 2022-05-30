Hilton Head Real Estate News: JUNE 2022

White, who will work out of the Beaufort office, was born in Atlanta and raised in Beaufort County where he has lived, went to school, and worked his whole life.

Chapman, who will work out of the Savannah office, was a born and raised military brat who has lived in three different countries and eight different states. From 2019 to 2021 she worked with a real estate company in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She moved to the Coastal Georgia area in 2021 to be closer to family, then quickly fell in love with Georgia and South Carolina.

Holmes enjoys working with entrepreneurs and first-time home buyers. She will work out of the Beaufort office.

COASTAL RENTALS WELCOMES PROPERTY MANAGER

Samantha Gibbs has joined Coastal Rentals as a property manager. She will assist in providing owners and tenants property management service. Previously Gibbs worked with Greystar for several years in property management and training.

SCHEMBRA REAL ESTATE ADDS AGENT

Max Gregori has joined Schembra Real Estate Group as an agent. Originally from Columbus, Ohio, Gregori recently graduated from the University of Dayton’s School of Business.

ERA EVERGREEN REAL ESTATE APPRECIATES TEACHERS

ERA Evergreen Real Estate showed appreciation to teachers during Teachers Appreciation Week by offering vouchers for free coffee (and/or entrée) from Corner Perk or a free entrée from Captain Woody’s. ERA Evergreen said $5,000 was raised for meals for teachers.

HILTON HEAD AREA SEES SALES DIP

According to the April Housing Supply Overview from the Hilton Head Area Association of Realtors from May 2021 to April 2022, pending sales in the Hilton Head region were down 23.7 percent. The price range with the smallest decline in sales was the $375,001 to $650,000 range, where they decreased 6.8 percent.

The overall median sales price was up 16.2 percent to $440,000. The property type with the largest price gain was the condos/villas segment, where prices increased 26.3 percent to $360,000. Market-wide, inventory levels were down 8.4 percent. The property type that lost the least inventory was the single-family segment, which decreased 5.7 percent.