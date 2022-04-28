Hilton Head Real Estate News: MAY 2022

Webster, who will work out of the Hilton Head office, has had a love of architecture and decorating since childhood. During the last 18 years she has bought, renovated and sold several homes.

Gaines will work out of the Beaufort office. He attended recruit training at MCRD Parris Island in June 2011 and is currently serving as an active-duty Marine. In 2021, Gaines graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor of science degree in psychology.

Johnson, who will work out of the Beaufort office, enjoys investing in REITs and ETFs, hanging out with family and friends, fishing and watching anything sports related.

Serzega is a 2008 graduate of Penn State University. He completed a post-graduate internship at Walt Disney World. He then joined Luttner Financial and Park Avenue Securities. He has made real estate his career since 2018. After almost five years in Charleston he decided to relocate to the Beaufort area. He will work out of the Beaufort office.

Boggs, who will work out of the Beaufort office, is a Washington state native who moved to the Lowcountry in 2020. She likes to bike, craft, write, and work with animals. Boggs has one cat of her own, named Beans.

MOUL, Realtors® adds transaction coordinator

Christine Carter has joined the Moul, REALTORS® brokerage in downtown Bluffton as its transaction coordinator. Carter comes to the firm from California where she played a key role in startup development. She will manage all the listings and transactions for the firm and be a key point of contact for all clients.

MOUL, Realtors® expands team

Julie Seda has joined Moul, REALTORS® as its newest licensed real estate salesperson. Born and raised in Miami, Fla., she also spent time in the Marine Corps in California as an engineer equipment mechanic with multiple certifications. Her goals include building strong client relationships in the Lowcountry and property investments. She will cover the Beaufort, Bluffton and Hilton Head area. Seda is a certified Heroes Program specialist.

Collins Group Realty welcomes new agent

Brandon Stavola has joined Collins Group Realty as a real estate agent. He will work out of the Bluffton office. Stavola was born and raised in Southern Connecticut. He and his wife, Stefanie, moved to the Lowcountry in 2016. His real estate career includes seven years as a residential appraiser in the waterfront communities of Fairfield County, Conn.

Dunes Real Estate Adds Two agents

Courtney Daniels and Jaclyn Orlando have joined Dunes Real Estate as agents. Daniels is a Hilton Head Island native who has returned to the Lowcountry. She will work out of the island office.

Orlando has lived in Hilton Head and Bluffton for the past 18 years. She will work out of the island office.

Berkshire Hathaway Realty Group Hires agent

Nicole Boyde recently joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group as an agent. Boyde has more than a decade of real estate experience. She has served as a real estate agent in The Woodlands, Texas since 2010 and recently relocated to Beaufort with her husband.