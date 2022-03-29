Hilton Head Real Estate News: APRIL 2022

After combining for more than 28 years at Carolina Realty Group, longtime local Realtors Rick Saba and Tristan O’Grady have formed COAST Real Estate Professionals. COAST Real Estate Professionals will be brokered by EXP, allowing Saba and O’Grady the freedom to create a “high-production” boutique real estate group. COAST will have a new state-of-the-art workspace arriving this summer at the south end of Pope Avenue facing Lowcountry Celebration Park. To contact Saba, email Rick@TheRickSabaTeam.com. For O’Grady, email Tristan@ TristanOGrady.com.

COLLINS GROUP REALTY’S CHARITABLE FUND ANNOUNCES NEW PROJECT

Collins Group Realty’s charitable fund, Community Results Project, will partner with Lowcountry Trash Heroes for their 2022 project. The Lowcountry Trash Heroes is a nonprofit organization run by a few volunteers. The group focuses on litter cleanup for the rivers, marshes, beaches, ocean, and land. Collins Group Realty started the Community Results Project in 2021, partnering with The Deep Well Project’s Livable Housing Program, and helped to raise nearly $14,000.

WEICHERT REALTORS WELCOMES AGENTS

Christina Blanchette and Victor “Dwayne” Mack have joined Weichert Realtors as agents. Blanchette, who will work out of the Savannah office, is a graduate of Johnson and Wales University and spent the last five years working in the wine and spirits sales industry. Mack, born and raised in Savannah, developed his real estate profession in Atlanta. He enjoys reading, listening to jazz, and watching Food Network. He will work out of the Savannah office.