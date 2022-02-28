Hilton Head Real Estate News: March 2022

HILTON HEAD REAL ESTATE AGENT NAMED STATE PRESIDENT Cindy Creamer, a real estate agent at Dunes Real Estate in Hilton Head, was named the 2022 South Carolina Realtors President. Her presidential term began in January. Creamer has been a Realtor since 2006 with Dunes Real Estate. She currently serves on the 2022 NAR State and Local Issues Mobilization Committee. Creamer is also a National Association of Realtors director.

WEICHERT REALTORS WELCOMES FIVE AGENTS, SALES MANAGER

Danielle Cummings, Katelyn Candal, Melissa Rodgers, Larry Lauranzano and Kerry Stanford have joined Weichert Realtors as real estate agents.

Cummings, who will work out of the Hilton Head office, was born in the Midwest and relocated to the Lowcountry. She is an experienced Realtor with 30 years’ experience as a small business entrepreneur.

Candal will work out of the Bluffton office. For the past eight years she has worked as a registered nurse and recently shifted her career goals to align with her passion for real estate and the community she lives in.

Rodgers has been in the buying-selling business since 1999. She will work out of the Bluffton office.

Lauranzano, who will work out of the Beaufort office, founded Lauranzano Insurance Agency in 1983 before retiring from insurance, passing the business on to his daughter. He proceeded to begin a new career in real estate with Keller Williams in 2019.

Stanford was born and raised in Savannah, Ga. During her 15-year career in the retail industry, the last eight years have been in retail management for various retailers. She has an MBA from Strayer University. Stanford will work out of the Savannah office.

Jeannie Simpson was named sales manager at the Beaufort office. She started her real estate career in January of 2000 in Pennsylvania with Weichert Realtors. She was later named “Rookie of the Year” by her broker. By 2015, she transferred to Charleston, S.C., and was hired as a sales manager covering Mount Pleasant and Summerville with more than 50 agents.

COLLINS GROUP REALTY CELEBRATES 20 YEARS IN BUSINESS

In 2022, Collins Group Realty is celebrating 20 years in business serving real estate clients in the Hilton Head Island area and surrounding mainland. Founder and Broker-in-Charge, Chip Collins, launched the business in 2002. Collins Group Realty is the No. 1-ranked large team in South Carolina, and No. 33 in the United States, according to Real Trends.

LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE HILTON HEAD BEGINS PHASE TWO

Latitude Margaritaville has started construction on Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head Town Center phase two amenities. Phase two amenities include a Workin’ N’ Playin’ Center with Coconut Telegraph Business Center, Arts & Crafts room, Clayground pottery studio, and multi-purpose rooms. Two additional tennis courts, three additional pickleball courts, and bocce ball courts will have lighting for night play. Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head is in Hardeeville.

HILTON HEAD AREA SALES SEE SLIGHT DIP

According to the January Housing Supply Overview from the Hilton Head Area Association of Realtors, from February 2021 through January 2022 pending sales in the Hilton Head region were down 3.9 percent.

The price range with the largest gain in sales was the $650, 001 and above range, which increased 17.0 percent.

The overall median sales price was up 12.2 percent to $415,000. The property type with the largest price gain was the condos/villas segment, where prices increased 19.3 percent to $330,000. Market-wide, inventory levels were down 53.8 percent. The property type that lost the least inventory was the single-family segment, which decreased 53.3 percent.

BHHS BAY STREET REALTY GROUP ADDS AGENT

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group has hired Greg Davis as a real estate agent. He will be working to achieve new business development and sales retention through client care and relationship selling, with a concentration in Beaufort, Bluffton and Hilton Head.