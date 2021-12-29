Hilton Head Real Estate News: January 2022

Kelly Logan has joined Coastal Vacation Rentals as a guest services coordinator. Logan graduated with a bachelor’s degree with first-class honors in International Tourism Management in England, United Kingdom. She worked as an intern at the Inn & Club at Harbour Town for the Sea Pines Resort.

HILTON HEAD REAL ESTATE COUPLE WINS SERVICE AWARD

Hilton Head Realtors Gloria and Allan LaCoe were awarded the C. Dan Joyner Community Service Award at the South Carolina Realtors’ awards gala in Columbia. Gloria and Allan are both agents with Dunes Real Estate in Hilton Head. The award is given annually to members whose values represent the utmost in Realtor professionalism, compassion, and volunteerism, according to a news release. The couple was recognized for their work with Hilton Head’s Soup Kitchen by the Sea, an organization that helps provide food for struggling families. Gloria and Allan also have been credited for their leadership with the Free Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, a yearly event that began in 1999 and serves 1,500 people with 350 volunteers. The event also raises donations for local social service agencies.

KELLER WILLIAMS WELCOMES SIX AGENTS

Dacia Allen, Jared Romero, Randall Moody, Bridget Graham, Anthony Mascolo, and Julie Riley have joined Keller Williams Realty of The Lowcountry.

HOUSING DEMAND REMAINS STRONG

According to the November Housing Supply Overview from the Hilton Head Area Association of Realtors, from December 2020 to November 2021, pending sales in the Hilton Head region were up 4.8 percent. The overall median sales price was up 10.9 percent to $403, 230. Market-wide, inventory levels were down 50.7 percent. The property type that lost the least inventory was the condo segment, which decreased 34.9 percent. Single-family home sales saw an increase of 3.2 percent.

SEA PINES REAL ESTATE AT THE BEACH CLUB NAMES AWARD WINNER

Sea Pines Real Estate at the Beach Club announced Paula Traver as this year’s receipient of the Tommy Austin Make a Difference Award. The award, named in the memory of long-time Sea Pines Realtor Tommy Austin, honors a member of their team who goes above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of others. Traver was selected by her peers for her “tireless work” hand-sewing over 2,000 masks during the pandemic and giving them away to those in need.

HILTON HEAD NAMED A TOP PLACE TO RETIRE IN SOUTH CAROLINA

A study from SmartAsset found the best places to retire in South Carolina, with Hilton Head Island ranked No. 3. The seventh annual study measures each city’s tax friendliness, availability of medical care and social opportunities for seniors. SmartAsset looked at state and local tax rates, the number of doctors’ offices, recreation centers and retirement centers per thousand residents in each location the number of seniors in each city as a percentage of the total population. Hilton Head has 37 percent of seniors according to the data.