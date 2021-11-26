Hilton Head Real Estate News: December 2021

Charter One Realty has started its sixth annual Holiday Toy Drive in partnership with Deep Well, Bluffton Self Help, and the United Way. Members of the community are invited to drop off new, unwrapped toys at its sales offices through Tuesday, Dec. 7. Charter One Realty is also collecting toys during the Bluffton Christmas Parade on Dec. 4. Parade attendees who wish to donate a toy to a child in need can drop a toy in a collection box at 1 Promenade St.

WEICHERT REALTORS RECOGNIZED FOR EXCELLENCE IN REAL ESTATE

Weichert Realtors-Coastal Properties was recognized at the 2021 Weichert Sellebration in Las Vegas. The national conference welcomed Weichert affiliated brokers, owners, managers and agents from Weichert franchised offices across 42 states.

Agents Kelly Ruhlin and Sherryl Hennessey earned top producer awards for reaching specified thresholds in gross commission income from the previous year. Kim McElman was named the National Rookie of the Year. The company and co-broker/owners Karen and Joe Ryan were recognized as members of the prestigious Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. Premier Client Group. The company’s marketing team, led by marketing director Kelly Ryan, was presented with the inaugural Buzzy Award, which recognizes excellence in public relations, social media and involvement with the local community.

CENTURY 21 DIAMOND REALTY HIRES AGENT

Ashley Guarnotta Huynh has joined the Century 21 Diamond Realty team. Huynh moved to Hilton Head Island in 2020 after years of family vacations. She has a passion for real estate and a genuine interest in guiding clients throughout the home buying and selling process.

NAR: RETAIL VACANCY AT LOWEST LEVELS SINCE 2020

Retail leasing activity returned to pre-pandemic levels in the second quarter of 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. Leasing activity through the first three quarters of 2021 of 151 million square feet was better than across the same period last year (137 million square feet).

Four markets, Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas (5 million square feet); New York, N.Y. (4.7 million square feet); Houston, Texas, (4.4 million square feet); Los Angeles, Ca., (4.2 million square feet); and Atlanta, Ga., (3.9 million square feet), led the nation in retail leasing activity as of October, according to CoStar data.

WEICHERT REALTORS WELCOMES FIVE TO ITS TEAM

Melissa Redd, Kim Carbonaro, Vickie and Joe Pryor, and Terence Hardy have joined the Weichert Realtors real estate team.

Redd, who will work out of the Hilton Head Island office, brings more than 16 years of experience as an entrepreneur in the wellness coaching space combined with her passion for service and helping. Redd is a member of the Hilton Head MLS as well as the Hilton Head Area Association of Realtors. She is on the board of directors for the Moss Creek Golf Cottages and is a Lead for the Moss Creek Ambassador Program welcoming new owners to the community.

After spending 10 years vacationing on Hilton Head Island, Carbonaro and her husband, Joe, moved their family to the Lowcountry full time. She spent 20 years as a stay-at-home mom raising her two sons and two daughters, volunteering in many school functions. Carbonaro will work out of the Hilton Head Island office.

The Pryor Team has joined the real estate firm and will work out of the Sun City/Okatie office.

Vickie Pryor recently returned to the real estate market after moving across the country with Joe, her husband of 35 years. She graduated from college with a degree in psychology. She won “Rookie of the Year” her first year in real estate and did most of her real estate career in Texas for eight years but also had licenses in Virginia and Tennessee.

Born in Charleston, Joe Pryor returns to South Carolina. His interest in real estate began when he was a Realtor in Texas. He has been in ministry for most of his adult life and served as a prison chaplain for 21 years.

Hardy, who will work out of the Hilton Head Island office, was born in Wiesbaden, Germany. He graduated from Long County High School in Ludowici, Georgia, in May 2000 and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. In 2003 he was deployed to Kuwait, to Fallujah, Iraq in 2005 and in 2008 to Helmand Province, Afghanistan. After retiring, Hardy completed real estate school.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ADDS AGENTS

Gabrielle Horry and Angela Thomas-Jackson have joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group as agents. Horry is beginning her career in real estate as an assistant to Denise Horry, with a focus on home sales for Forino Homes. Prior to real estate, she served as a fourth-grade teacher in Charleston. Thomas-Jackson will assist her clients in purchasing and selling properties. She joins Bay Street Realty Group with more than six years of experience as a Realtor in Tennessee.