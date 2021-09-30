Hilton Head Real Estate News: October 2021

Grant, who will work out of the Hilton Head Island office, began her real estate career in Wisconsin. After their children finished college, Judy and her husband decided to move to Hilton Head. Before joining Weichert Realtors, Grant started her own “boutique’’ real estate agency.

Docherty, who will work out of the Hilton Head Island office, was raised around Hilton Head at her family-owned property for more than 40 years in Sea Pines. Her family has been members of Wexford, Sea Pines Country Club, Long Cove, Oldfield, and Melrose. Docherty’s love of interior design, architecture and meeting new people motivated her choice of career in real estate.

Steadman has been a Realtor with Weichert for 17 years, most recently in Bethesda, Md. He lives year-round in Sea Pines Plantation. Steadman has had experience in sales and marketing roles throughout his business career in information technology, telecommunications and real estate. He will work out of the Hilton Head Island office.

Simis, who will work out of the Savannah office, moved to Savannah in 2020 from Miami. She is a veteran of the hospitality industry and a daughter of small business owners.

KELLER WILLIAMS LUXURY LAUNCHES ON HILTON HEAD ISLAND

Hillary and Eric Dollenberg of Dollenberg Properties joined Keller Williams to launch Keller Williams Luxury, Hilton Head. The Dollenbergs will serve as Directors of Luxury for KW Luxury HHI and have signed space in the Village of Wexford for their offices. The luxury brokerage will be exclusively for top agents who serve a distinct clientele and property category, a news release said.

CENTURY 21 DIAMOND REALTY WELCOMES AGENT

Dillon Roberts has joined Century 21 Diamond Realty as a real estate agent. A native of Hilton Head Island, Roberts has worked in the food and beverage industry for more than 10 years. His local upbringing has helped create an in-depth knowledge of the area, including Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, and Beaufort. He is committed to following his passion to work for and find the perfect house for his clients.

WEICHERT REALTORS ESTABLISHES FUND TO SUPPORT LOCAL CHARITIES

The Weichert Realtors Coastal Properties Giving Fund was created through Community Foundation of the Lowcountry. The fund’s mission is to provide support for charitable programs and projects that improve the quality of life for all residents of Beaufort and Chatham counties, a news release said. Weichert Realtors Coastal Properties has raised nearly $250,000 for local charities in the past two decades.

For more information, visit cflowcountry.civicore. com/Weichert-Realtors-Coastal-Properties- Giving-Fund.

HILTON HEAD AREA SEES HOME SALES BUMP

According to the August Housing Supply Overview from the Hilton Head Area Association of Realtors, from September 2020 to August 2021, pending sales in the Hilton Head region were up 29.0 percent. The price range with the largest gain in sales was the $650, 001 and above range, which increased 66.5 percent. The overall median sales price was up 14.5 percent to $395,000. The property type with the largest price gain was the condos/villas segment, where prices increased 24 percent to $310,000. Market-wide, inventory levels were down 54.6 percent. The property type that lost the least inventory was the condo segment, which decreased 35.1 percent.

HOTTEST REAL ESTATE MARKETS

WalletHub released its report on 2021’s Best Real-Estate Markets. South Carolina is included with North Charleston and ranked No. 33 among small cities (fewer than 150,000 residents) and 90th overall among the best places to buy a house. Charleston is ranked No. 124 overall and 54th among small cities.

To determine the most attractive real-estate markets in the U.S., WalletHub compared 300 cities across 18 key indicators of housing-market attractiveness and economic strength.

Frisco, Texas, ranked as the No. 1 market. The worst real estate market, according to WalletHub, is Hartford, Conn.