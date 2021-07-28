Hilton Head Real Estate News: August 2021

Collins Group Realty was named one of America’s most productive sales teams as a part of RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals, a ranking report produced by RealTrends and Tom Ferry International. The team is now a member of the “America’s Best Real Estate Agents” and ranked the No. 1 large team in South Carolina.

Collins Group Realty has launched its new charitable fund, Community Results Project, a fund of Community Foundation of the Lowcountry. It also launched its 2021 project, a partnership to help bolster the efforts of Deep Well’s Livable Housing Program. The Community Results Project will act as the new umbrella for the real estate company’s existing philanthropic activities, including the annual 200th Home Sale for Charity, Food Drives, Toy Drives, and two Community Vehicles. The efforts of the Community Results Project will include educating the community about the need to provide safe and livable housing to those who may not be able to afford minor and major home repairs without assistance.

CENTURY 21 WELCOMES 2 AGENTS

Stephane Castera has joined Century 21 Diamond Realty. Castera, born and raised in the South of France, worked for 17 years for Four Seasons Hotel and Resort. He and his wife Emily and their daughter Chloe moved to Bluffton in 2018.

Kaylie Schmidt relocated to Hilton Head Island from Wisconsin. Her local real estate training will serve her clients well in their real estate searches.

WEICHERT REALTORS AGENT APPEARS ON DIY NETWORK SHOW

Sherry Thomason of Weichert Realtors appeared on an episode of DIY Network’s “Beachfront Bargain Hunt – Renovation.” The episode will re-air on the network on 2 p.m. Aug. 20, a news release said. “Beachfront Bargain Hunt - Renovation” follows homebuyers as they search for affordable beachfront homes with plans of remodeling. Thomason was tasked with helping a couple from Charleston find a beach getaway on Hilton Head Island.

KELLER WILLIAMS AGENT EARNS HIGH HONOR

Beth Drake of Keller Williams Realty was named one of America’s most productive sales associates as a part of REAL Trends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals, a ranking report produced by REAL Trends and Tom Ferry International. This is Drake’s fourth consecutive year being named to “America’s Best Real Estate Agents” for the state of South Carolina. REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals’ agents represent the top 1.5% of 1.4 million real estate professionals in the United States.

WEICHERT REALTORS WINS PRESTIGIOUS MARKETING AWARDS

Weichert Realtors won two marketing awards from Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, a community of the world’s top independent residential brokerages. The marketing team, led by Kelly Ryan, earned first place for its marketing video submission and third place for its Luxury Portfolio International marketing. Winners were selected by a panel of experts based on excellence in creativity, quality and overall presentation and effectiveness.

COLLINS GROUP REALTY WELCOMES REAL ESTATE SPECIALIST

Lori Cohen has joined Collins Group Realty as a real estate specialist in its Hilton Head office. A native western New Yorker, she moved to Hilton Head with her husband Howard (a Broker Associate with Collins Group Realty since 2010) and their family 12 years ago. She taught English in the Beaufort County School District before joining CGR in June.

WALKER REALTY PARTNERS WITH FIRST UNITED REALTY OF GEORGIA

For the past seven years Walker Realty has partnered with First United Realty of Georgia to assist with REOs and tax liens, while appraising more than 4,500-5,000 pre-foreclosed broker price opinions yearly.

SCHEMBRA RANKED NO. 1 IN SOUTH CAROLINA

Philip A. Schembra, owner and broker–in-charge of Schembra Real Estate Group, has been named as the top Realtor for individual sales volume in South Carolina and on Hilton Head Island by the 2021 Real Trends “America’s Best” rankings (based on 2020 sales).

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES HIRES AGENT

Gretchen Becker has joined Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Bay Street Realty Group as an agent. Becker will also be an on-site sales consultant at Hearthstone Lakes, selling new homes. She recently worked as an agent for the Beaufort Realty Consultants.