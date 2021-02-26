Hilton Head Real Estate News: March 2021

Keller Williams Realty Lowcountry welcomes agents Stacha Stinson, Michelle Dugan, Kiana Collins, Anthony Lydon and Lena Sells to its Hilton Head office. Kelli Stevens, Erin McLemore, Linda Willis, and Maurice Greenleaf have joined the Beaufort office.

COLLINS GROUP REALTY REALTORS EARN AWARDS

Andrea Albright, Howard Cohen, Velinda Fisher and Joan Weaver of Collins Group Realty each earned the 2020 Realtor Service Award. Recognized by Hilton Head Area Realtors, the award honors members who throughout the past year have achieved high levels of continuing education, professional development, association involvement and leadership, as well as serving the community by volunteering their time, talent, and financial support. Weaver and Fisher have received the Service Award annually since 2004; Albright since 2008 and Cohen since 2011.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES BAY STREET ADDS AGENT

Marjory McMillan Mitchell was welcomed as a new agent at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group. Mitchell will provide guidance and assist sellers and buyers in the process of marketing and/or purchasing property. She has more than 31 years of experience working as a military sales representative with The Jim Terry Group.

WEICHERT REALTORS WELCOMES 4 AGENTS

Jean Watson, Whitney Scott, Rebecca Gerner and John Yates have joined the Weichert Realtors team as agents.

Watson will work out of the Beaufort office. Watson holds a bachelor of science degree in technical education and an associate degree in computer programming. She enjoyed a career with FedEx in information technology as a business analyst and project manager.

Scott, a Savannah, Ga., native, will work out of the Savannah office. She attended Georgia State University in Atlanta, where she earned a bachelor of arts degree in interdisciplinary studies with a concentration in public health. Scott has gained customer service as well as business and project management experience throughout her career.

Gerner will work out of the Bluffton office. An Ohio native, Gerner has been a local for the last eight years. Prior to entering the real estate business, she worked with the Town of Hilton Head at Shore Beach Services.

Yates, born in Iowa, will work out of the Savannah office. He has lived in Savannah since 2011. Yates has a range of professional experience starting as a coach at the collegiate level, a business owner, nonprofits, and most recently in fundraising and development.

REAL ESTATE MARKET CLOSED 2020 WITH RECORD SALES

South Carolina Realtors said its December 2020 statewide real estate report showed a 20% increase in closed sales; an increase in median sales price of 13%; and 40% less inventory compared to December 2019. In the annual market report, pending sales increased 5%, finishing 2020 at 104,998.

Hilton Head, Beaufort, Charleston, Greenwood and Aiken led the state in closed sales. Home prices were up compared to 2019. The overall median sales price increased 12% to $245,000 for the year.

SALES UP ON HILTON HEAD ISLAND

A Hilton Head Area Realtors report showed pending sales in the Hilton Head region were up 35.9 percent during the 12-month period from Feb. 2020 to Jan. 2021. The price range with the largest gain in sales was the $650,001 and above range, which increased 98.6 percent, the report noted.

The overall median sales price was up 13.8 percent to $370,000. Condos/villas prices increased 17.7 percent to $276,500.