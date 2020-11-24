Hilton Head Real Estate News: December 2020

Weichert Realtors has welcomed new agents. David and Amanda Rutherford will work out of the Sun City office. They both have decorated military and federal service careers spanning more than two decades. David holds a masters of business administration in hospitality management from Johnson and Wales University and is pursuing a master’s degree in finance. Amanda earned her bachelor’s degree in intelligence studies from American Military University and is working toward a second degree in accounting from the University of South Carolina Beaufort.

Eric Ruhlin will work out of the Hilton Head office. Ruhlin has been a part of the Hilton Head Island community for more than 40 years. He and his Kelly (Weichert agent) moved here 28 years ago. Eric brings more than 20 years of experience as a trusted licensed S.C. general contractor working with investors, sellers and buyers, multi-homeowners and first-time homeowners. Eric has built homes in five Hilton Head communities and has designed and installed new kitchens and bathrooms in hundreds of new and older homes on Hilton Head and in Bluffton.

Rhonda Pulte received her undergraduate degree in marketing from Ball State University and hergraduate degree in system engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology. Pulte worked for many years in finance and IT. After moving to Savannah, Ga., she decided to make a change to follow her passion for real estate. She will work out of the Savannah office.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY WELCOMES REAL ESTATE AGENT

Kathy Grymes has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group as a real estate agent. Grymes, a USGA licensed master captain, was recently a Realtor in Birmingham, Ala. She also co-founded and coached The Magic City Rowing Juniors for middle school and high school-aged athletes.

RYAN EARNS PRESTIGIOUS DESIGNATION

Karen Ryan, co-owner of Weichert Realtors-Coastal Properties, has been awarded the Certified Residential Specialist Designation by the Residential Real Estate Council.

Agents who receive the CRS Designation have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate. Only 25,000 Realtors nationwide have earned the credential.

“The training I’ve received through the CRS Designation courses has given me complimentary knowledge that will help me continue to provide exceptional service to our clients and guidance to our agents,” she said.

HOME SALES RISE DURING FALL SEASON

South Carolina Realtors said there was a 15.4 percent increase in one-year closed sales during September. Hilton Head (+65%), Beaufort (+49%) and Charleston (+49%) lead the state in sales. Homes were selling fast, with an average of 72 days on the market — an almost 8% decrease compared to this time last year, S.C. Realtors said.

STUDY: 18.3% OF NEW HOUSING IN HILTON HEAD ISLAND, BLUFFTON IS HIGH-DENSITY

The Hilton Head-Bluffton metro area in 2019 saw 18.3% of building permits issued were for housing units in structures with five or more units, according to data from Porch.com. The study found that in the metro area, 17.9% of existing housing units were in high-density structures.

SAVANNAH'S HISTORIC BRYSON BUILDING RESTORED

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Cora Bett Thomas Realty moved into its new Georgia corporate headquarters in downtown Savannah, Ga. The historic Bryson building on Chippewa Square was recently restored. Designer Jerome Elder, CEO of J. Elder Studio, was selected by Bay Street Realty Group and Cora Bett Thomas Realty to oversee the design and construction of the project. The South Carolina headquarters is located at 701 Bay Street in Beaufort.