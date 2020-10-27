Chic & Unique Properties of the Lowcountry

The Lowcountry is known for its charm and rich history, but it is also admired for its breathtaking homes. From the striking historical architecture to elegant décor, properties in the area are a source of pride. We’ve selected a few standout properties that you can own, and reached out to local architecture firm Court Atkins Group and asked for its take on these unique locations. Interior Designer Gregory Vaughan offered his perspective on each property. He is a 30-year veteran in the Lowcountry with a bachelor of fine arts degree from SCAD.