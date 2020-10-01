Hilton Head Real Estate News: October 2020

CyCy Cornaglia and Mackenzie Medlin recently joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Cora Bett Thomas Realty. Cornaglia is an office assistant in the Savannah office. From Sao Paulo, Brazil, she speaks fluent Portuguese, basic Spanish and understands some Italian. Medlin has joined the team as a real estate agent. She graduated from SCAD with a fine arts degree in fashion marketing and management. Lindsey Nix has been hired as digital director. Nix was the former marketing director for Cora Bett Thomas Realty which in May was acquired by Bay Street Realty Group. She will direct all website, digital and agent marketing support needs for the organization.

WEICHERT REALTORS ADDS AGENTS

Jennifer Freeman, Jessica Shefsick and Latila Slay have joined the Weicher Realtors team as real estate agents.

Freeman will work out of the Bluffton office. A Lowcountry native, Freeman spent almost 20 years in hotel management. Her customer service-based approach with planners and clients built the unique skill set she brings to selling real estate.

Shefsick will work out of the Sun City office. A Lowcountry local since 1997, Shefsick and her husband have remodeled two of their past homes.

Slay, a Savannah native, earned a master’s degree from Armstrong Atlantic University and a specialist and doctorate degree from Nova South Eastern University. Slay will work out of the Savannah office.

COLLINS GROUP REALTY ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS, AGENT EARNS TOP DESIGNATION

Annette Rothwell was promoted to director of operations at Collins Group Realty. She manages and directs the daily operations, including human resources, policies and procedures, and team development.

Julie Smythe is the company’s success manager. Smythe provides direct support, resources, and guidance in the interaction between clients and the team of real estate specialists.

Taylor Brunn, office manager of the Bluffton office, has added closings coordinator to her daily responsibilities.

Real estate agent Andrea Albright has earned the Pricing Strategy Advisor designation from the National Association of Realtors. Albright has been a Hilton Head Island resident for more than 41 years. She’s also been a recipient of the annual Realtor Service award.

SEA PINES REAL ESTATE BEACH CLUB WELCOMES SALES AGENT

Drew Davis has joined Sea Pines Real Estate Beach Club as a real estate sales agent specializing in finding and selling resort property for locals and visitors alike. Davis, an Auburn University graduate, was born and raised on Hilton Head Island and is also known for his fishing guide business, Out of the Blue Fishing Charters.

KELLER WILLIAMS ADDS AGENT

Keller Williams Realty Lowcountry welcomes real estate agent Shanti Bringas to its Hilton Head Island office and the Lisa Sisko Team.

TOWN OF HILTON HEAD ACQUIRES 4.6 ACRES OF PROPERTY

The Town of Hilton Head Island acquired two tracts of property totaling 4.58 acres along William Hilton Parkway (U.S. 278) in the Stoney area for $1.45 million, according to a news release.

The Town paid $975,000 for a 2.65-acre tract at 166 William Hilton Parkway, site of a former marine dealership, and $475,000 for a 1.93-acre tract at 160 William Hilton Parkway, site of the former Fairfield Square complex.

"The purchase of these sites adds to our bank of green space and fits within our plans to use such spaces for continued beautification and curb cut management along the roadway,” Town Manager Steve Riley said.

OMEGA BEGINS RENOVATIONS AT JEKYLL ISLAND RESORT

Exterior renovations by Omega Construction’s Georgia Division began at the Villas by the Sea Resort and Conference Center on Jekyll Island. The work on the resort’s 20 buildings will include full exterior renovations along with roof replacements, new aluminum railings, exterior lighting and landscaping. The renovations are expected to be finished in late 2021.