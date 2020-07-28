Hilton Head Real Estate News: August 2020

Dunes Real Estate has added three agents. Lori and Tal Crandell have a combined 30 years of experience in real estate. They recently made Hilton Head their home after raising a family in Pittsburgh, Pa. Lisa Medford had spent 21 years working at Island Real Estate Magazine. She has been a full-time Realtor since 2012.

SCHEMBRA RECOGNIZED AS TOP SALES ASSOCIATE

Philip A. Schembra, owner and broker-in-charge of Schembra Real Estate Group, was named one of America’s most productive sales associates as a part of REAL Trends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals ranking report. Schembra was ranked No. 1 for individual sales volume on Hilton Head Island and fourth for individual sales volume for South Carolina.

CHARTER ONE REALTY WELCOMES AGENT

Courtney Heidik has joined Charter One Realty as a real estate agent. She caters to each client’s individual needs, whether it’s finding a dream home or getting the best exposure and price for one’s property. Heidik joins the company at its Berkeley Hall office in Bluffton.

STATE HOUSING MARKET BUSY FOR BUYERS

South Carolina Realtors said pending sales increased 4.5% to 9,541 from June of 2019 to June of 2020. New listings were down almost 7.5% to 10,523 and inventory shrank 24% to 23,870 units. The median sales price was up almost 8% to $242,000. Houses were on the market an average of 77 days, according to a news release.

WEICHERT REALTORS WELCOMES NEW AGENTS

Weichert Realtors has added five new agents. Michael Mancuso loves connecting with people. He is passionate about making art, bicycling and creating music and loves the outdoors.

Benton Denmark had been involved in an audio-video business for the last 15 years and will transfer his commitment to customer service, sales and marketing to the local real estate markets.

Thespina Bernard has been assisting buyers and sellers for the last 20 years. Clients appreciate her community knowledge and guidance in researching the right neighborhood before focusing on a home.

Linda Kurecki has been a licensed Realtor since 2014. She has more than 30 years of customer service, knowledge of local and global housing market experience.

Kevin Lombard has been a volunteer for many boards and clubs in Sun City and the City of Hardeeville. He values the trust clients put in him and works every day to exceed their expectations.

COLLINS GROUP REALTY AGENT EARNS PRICING STRATEGY DESIGNATION

Chris Sanders, Client Market Advisor for Collins Group Realty, has earned the Pricing Strategy Advisor designation from the National Association of Realtors.

The PSA certification is designed to enhance a licensed Realtor’s skills in pricing properties, creating CMAs, working with appraisers, and guiding clients.

Sanders began his real estate career on Hilton Head Island more than 20 years ago as a residential real estate appraiser. For the past seven years, he has been a licensed real estate broker for Collins Group Realty.