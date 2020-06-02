Hilton Head Real Estate News: June 2020

Diotalevi, Eller’s husband, will arrange transactions, bring buyers and sellers together and act as their representative in negotiations. He has more than 30 years of marketing, sales, and customer service experience as an electric and gas utility executive.

Real estate agents Terri Eller and Roddy Diotalevi have joined the Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Bay Street Realty Group as a team. With 25 years of experience in the energy sector, Eller is skilled in customer service, sales, project management and marketing.

KELLER WILLIAMS WELCOMES NEW AGENTS

Claire White, Joe Eterno, Annie Jordan, Barbara Dunn and Laurie Morella have joined Keller Williams Realty as new agents. All are based in the company’s Hilton Head Island office.

WEICHERT REALTORS OPENS SAVANNAH OFFICE, ADDS AGENTS, SALUTES DIROMA

Weichert Realtors Coastal Properties has opened a new office in downtown Savannah. The location, at 1711 Price Street, brings Weichert Realtors Coastal Properties and the Weichert Realtors Sumner Group under one roof. The office will be led by sales manager and broker Akia White.

The company welcomes three new agents. Cecelia Preston previously worked as a retail manager and administrative assistant. She is from St. Louis, Missouri and has lived in Beaufort for five years. Galina Coe has many years of experience in real estate and is skilled in technology and contemporary multi-media marketing. Jennifer Filkins applies a service-driven approach when working with clients. A former longtime volunteer with the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization, Filkins now volunteers at CAPA Beaufort.

Natalie Diroma of Weichert Realtors Coastal Properties has earned the Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA) certification from the National Association of Realtors. It provides enhanced tools, education, and expertise to determine the most accurate value for a home.

DATAW INCORPORATES OAK ISLAND

Dataw Island, a private, gated community near Beaufort, now owns neighboring Oak Island, a 32.8-acre private island.

Oak Island, previously owned by The Nature Conservancy, is close to St. Helena Island and is about nine miles from downtown Beaufort. A group of anonymous Dataw Island residents registered as Oak Island Preservation LLC, purchased the private island for $650,000 and donated it to the Dataw Island Owners Association.

It is accessed by a private two-lane concrete bridge through a gated community on Dataw Island and features a 725-foot private dock. Oak Island is subject to a conservation easement that allows for up to three homes with an aggregate footprint of 15,000 square feet.