Hilton Head Real Estate News: April 2020

A MESSAGE FROM REALTORS Many Lowcountry real estate companies are reaching out to their clients to reassure them that listings, showings and closings of property continue. The companies are making use of virtual technologies that minimize or eliminate the need for proximity. These techniques aren’t new, Realtors say: they’ve been used with out-of-state and international buyers for years.

WEICHERT REALTORS WELCOMES NEW AGENTS

Weichert Realtors Coastal Properties recently added four new agents to its team of real estate professionals:

Pat Damato has joined the team as a real estate professional. Previously, she owned a business that helped the elderly and mentally and physically challenged people in nursing homes and adult day cares and who are homebound. She moved to the Lowcountry 10 years ago from Connecticut.

Lisa G. Newton has joined the team as a real estate professional. Previously, she had a career in culinary arts. She moved to Hilton Head Island in 1998 from Buffalo, New York.

Saida Razmetova has joined the team as a real estate professional. Previously, she worked in hospitality management. Razmetova moved to the Lowcountry from central Florida in 2014. She is bilingual; Russian is her native language.

William Zealy has joined the team as a real estate professional. In addition to selling real estate, Zealy is a team leader with the South Carolina National Guard and a student at the University of South Carolina Beaufort. Previously, he served four years of active duty in the Army.

CHARTER ONE REALTY AGENTS EARN REALTOR SERVICE AWARD

Several Charter One Realty sales professionals were recognized by the Hilton Head Area Association of Realtors with the Realtor Service Award. Each year, the association honors local Realtors with this distinguished award for outstanding service. Charter One’s award recipients were Alison Melton, Becky Herman, Charles Sampson, Jacque Johnson and Lonnie Goulet.

DUNES REAL ESTATE WELCOMES TWO

Alex Franseen and Jim Lowell have joined the team at Dunes Real Estate as sales professionals. Lowell has worked in sales and marketing for the past 30 years.

WEICHERT REALTORS NAMED TOP PERFORMING AFFILIATE

Weichert Realtors Coastal Properties has been named as a Premier Client Group for 2020 by Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. The South Carolina-based affiliate is one of 30 out of over 250 affiliates to be named to this elite group. Weichert Coastal Properties has offices on Hilton Head Island and in Bluffton, Beaufort and Okatie.

LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE TOWN CENTER NOW COMPLETE

Omega Construction recently completed the work on Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head’s Town Center, which includes the Fins Up Fitness Center with indoor pool, the Bar and Chill restaurant and outdoor lounge, a 500,000-gallon zero-entry pool with a tiki-themed bridge and shade structures, a promenade entertainment area and various sport courts. The center is now open to residents of Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head.

KELLER WILLIAMS ADDS FIVE AGENTS



Keller Williams recently welcomed five new agents to its team of real estate professionals: Chuck Swenson, Megan Feight, Ken Kirschmann, Lisa Randall and Jeannette Wiedenmann. The five agents will work in the Bluffton and Hilton Head Island Keller Williams real estate offices.