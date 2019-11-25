Hilton Head Real Estate News: December 2019

Weichert Realtors Coastal Properties recently cut the ribbon to its new office in Old Town Bluffton, at 1250 May River Road. Hilton Head Island/Bluffton Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Bill Miles, Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka, agents, clients and staff gathered to celebrate the grand opening.

Johnson has more than 30 years of real estate experience with 20 years in the Hilton Head area. She has an extensive sales and marketing background and is joining her husband, Ollie, an agent at Weichert.

A long-time visitor to the Lowcountry, McElman and her husband relocated to the area from Chicago.

Hickey also vacationed in the Lowcountry for many years before moving to Bluffton from Long Island, NY.

Schoepf’s prior experience includes home renovations, ownership and management of vacation rental properties, and involvement in new subdivisions and home building.

CELIA DUNN SOTHEBY’S ADDS ETHERIDGE GROUP

Allyson and Brian Etheridge have joined the team at Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty as sales professionals. The Etheridge Group has been a top producing team over the past 15 years in Asheville, Hendersonville and Western North Carolina. The Etheridge Group specializes in all facets of real estate, from luxury resale properties to new developments and conversions.

CORA BETT THOMAS REALTY WELCOMES MEHURON

Kara Mehuron has joined the team at Cora Bett Thomas Realty as a sales associate. Previously, Mehuron worked as an educator in Texas in the gifted and talented curriculum. She is originally from North Carolina and has a bachelor’s degree in education from Stephen F. Austin State University.

CENTURY 21 DIAMOND REALTY WELCOMES THE BELL TEAM

Larry and Eva Bell have joined Century 21 Diamond Realty as The Bell Team. They have represented buyers and sellers in Hilton Head, Bluffton and the surrounding area for 16 years. Also, Marlee Johnson of Century 21 Diamond Realty has earned the Seniors Real Estate Specialist designation from the National Association of Realtors after completing a course about the needs, considerations and goals of real estate buyers and sellers ages 55 and older.

COLLETON RIVER WELCOMES FINLEY AND SCHULTZ

Kelley Finley has joined the Colleton River Club as the director of marketing and communications. She has over 20 years of strategic marketing and management experience. Finley previously worked for Taylor Morrison/AV Homes and Ashton Woods Homes. In another appointment,

Eric Schultz became the club’s new director of golf operations. Schultz formerly worked at Philmont Country Club and White Manor Country Club in Pennsylvania. He is certified in golf operations through the PGA of America.

CENTURY 21 DIAMOND REALTY ADDS THREE, CONGRATULATES JOHNSON

Lowcountry native Greta Lynne has joined Century 21 Diamond Realty as a real estate agent. For 22 years she has listed and sold properties throughout Beaufort and Jasper counties, including residential, land, farms, estates, investment, development and new construction.

BERKELEY HALL HIRES DREWS

Berwick Drews has joined the team at Berkeley Hall as the new CFO and controller. Drews has more than 30 years of experience in finance and operations with hotels, golf resorts, senior living and real estate. Previously, Drews served as the director of finance for Devonshire & Chatsworth at PGA National, a retirement community in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.