Hilton Head Real Estate News: November 2019

Sea Pines Country Club has again received Distinguished Club recognition from BoardRoom magazine. The Distinguished Clubs program uses a rating system that recognizes facilities, management and staff based on member experience. In July, the Sea Pines club celebrated its newly unveiled state-of-the-art fitness facility.

In the upcoming Sea Pines Community Service Association board elections, at issue is the possible creation of a special tax district. Residents, the Sea Pines Resort and commercial property owners are eligible to vote in the election; non-resident property owners are not. Other issues in the election include traffic, a proposed real estate transfer fee, and the possible use of the recently purchased Gallery of Shops property for gate pass issuance. Ballots were mailed to Sea Pines residents Nov. 1.

CENTURY 21 DIAMOND REALTY ADDS LYNNE, CONGRATULATES JOHNSON

Lowcountry native Greta Lynne has joined Century 21 Diamond Realty as a real estate agent. She has been listing and selling properties throughout Beaufort and Jasper counties for 22 years, helping buyers and sellers with property including residential, land, farms, estates, investment, development and new construction.

Also, Marlee Johnson of Century 21 Diamond Realty has earned the nationally recognized Seniors Real Estate Specialist designation from the National Association of Realtors. Recipients were required to successfully complete a comprehensive course in understanding the needs, considerations and goals of real estate buyers and sellers ages 55 and older.

WEICHERT REALTORS OPENS NEW LOCATION

Weichert Realtors Coastal Properties celebrated the grand opening of its new space in Old Town Bluffton in October. The new office is located at 1250 May River Road.

CALLAWASSIE ISLAND CLUB WELCOMES NEWTEAM MEMBERS

Callawassie Island has promoted Maggie Denison to marketing manager and hired Keriann Ginter to replace her as events director. Jeff Gareis has also been added as assistant golf professional.

Denison has a background in public relations. Ginter previously worked in the student activities department at the University of South Carolina Beaufort, while Gareis is a veteran of the U.S. Navy who developed a passion for golf during retirement.

HGTV LOVES HILTON HEAD ISLAND

HGTV has announced that the network’s 2020 Dream Home is a three-bedroom, 5,500-square-foot house in Windmill Harbour designed by architects Court Atkins Group and built by Shoreline Construction of Bluffton. The sweepstakes to win the dream home opens at 9 a.m. Dec. 30. More information about how to enter will be released in the coming weeks, according HGTV.com

The network’s website also recently featured Tyson and Marie Zahner’s Shipyard Plantation villa. The Zahners’ two-bedroom vacation rental home is one of nine Hilton Head homes featured in the HGTV digital story “Wow — Worthy Vacation Homes and Design on Hilton Head Island.”

Nicknamed “Serenity By The Sand” by HGTV, the villa is listed by Airbnb as a prime vacation property.

“We were contacted by a reporter from HGTV about our property being the only Airbnb Plus on the island,” said Marie Zahner.

The web-based vacation rental platform awards Airbnb Plus badges to “only the highest-quality homes with hosts known for great reviews and attention to detail,” according to Airbnb.