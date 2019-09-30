Hilton Head Real Estate News: October 2019

Spanish Wells on Hilton Head Island is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway and Broad Creek, the private community is home to 200 families. The original Spanish Wells Club golf course, opened in 1969 as a 9-hole par 36 course, was designed by George Cobb. It was re-designed by Clyde Johnston in 2005. Spanish Wells offers a pier and deep-water dock, tennis, swimming, kayak storage and a clubhouse with pro shop.

CHARTER ONE REALTY WELCOMES BURNSIDE

Natalie Burnside has joined the team at Charter One Realty as a real estate sales professional. She will collaborate with Allison Cobb and The Cobb Group. Burnside has more than 30 years of experience in sales, marketing and real estate. Originally from the Midwest, her professional background includes property management, homeowner association administration, banking and financial services, and philanthropic leadership.

WEICHERT REALTY PROMOTES ELLIOTT

Michelle Elliott of Weichert Realty Coastal Properties has been promoted to director of career development. In her new role, Elliott will coach agents to help them reach their full potential. She is a member of the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class of 2020.

COLLINS GROUP REALTY ADDS GAGLIA

Amy Gaglia has joined the team at Collins Group Realty as a team support specialist. In her new role, Gaglia will work with the company’s in-house closings department and marketing department. Previously, Gaglia worked as a nurse and in academia. She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

MOSS CREEK RECOGNIZED FOR ENVIRONMENTAL EXCELLENCE

Moss Creek has retained its designation as a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary through the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf Courses. Both the North and South golf courses were designated as a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary in 2019 and are one of 912 courses in the world to currently be designated as such. The program provides information and guidance to help golf courses preserve and enhance wildlife habitat, and protect natural resources.

MLS PARTNERS WITH BUILDERS UPDATE

Multiple Listing Service of Hilton Head Island has partnered with Builders Update to provide data about new construction to the listing service’s members. The Builders Update tools on hhimls.com will inform members about offerings at new communities in the Lowcountry. Bill Gaul, chief executive officer of Builders Update, said the website was built “by agents for agents” in collaboration with developers. According to the National Association of Realtors, 65% of new home construction is sold through the help of a real estate agent. With few homes for sale in many local communities, agents representing buyers told HHIMLS that they needed to explore new construction opportunities. HHIMLS facilitated more than $4 billion in real estate transactions last year for properties in South Carolina and Georgia.