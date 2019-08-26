Hilton Head Real Estate News: September 2019

Kristen Parson has joined the team at Collins Group Realty as a real estate specialist working with clients in Bluffton and Beaufort. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Louisville and a master’s degree from the American College of Education.

Meaghan Beck has joined the firm as listings manager. She has more than 10 years of experience in project management, administration and operations. Beck has a bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University and a master’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh. She recently relocated to the Hilton Head Island area.

D.R. HORTON OPENS NEW OFFICE

D.R. Horton will host a grand opening of its new 9,000-square-foot division office on Sept. 5 in Bluffton. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will also include presentations from staff, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. The ribbon-cutting is at 4:30 p.m. and the celebration is from 5-7 p.m. at the office, located at 30 Silver Lake Road in Bluffton.

WEAVER JOINS WEICHERT COASTAL PROPERTIES

Keith Weaver has joined Weichert Coastal Properties as a real estate professional. He is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and was last stationed in Beaufort. Weaver and his wife moved to Bluffton in 2010.

TED TURNER’S FORMER PRIVATE ESTATE

Those curious about luxury real estate and nature lovers will have a chance this month to experience media mogul Ted Turner’s former private island retreat. Guided tours will be conducted of the 4,680-acre island retreat. South Carolina bought St. Phillips Island, including Turner’s home, for $5 million in late 2017 to complement nearby Hunting Island State Park. St. Phillips was Turner’s private retreat for decades. Trail systems traverse ancient dunes, and the island is home to a variety of notable trees and wildlife. A 3,300 square-foot waterfront main house could eventually be rented to large parties. Park officials could eventually build more space for overnight guests — a conservation easement allows up to 10 more dwellings.

The S.C. State Park Service is partnering with outdoor outfitter Coastal Expeditions to offer day trips Sept. 13-15. The trips will be led by naturalists and include a boat ride from Hunting Island to the St. Phillips dock and a 3 1/2-mile tram ride through maritime forest to the beach for a picnic lunch and exploring.

Cost is $65 for adults and $45 for children. For more information about the trips go to coastalexpeditions.com.

CORA BETT THOMAS FEATURED ON HGTV.COM

Cora Bett Thomas, CEO and founder of Cora Bett Thomas Realty & Associates, was recently spotlighted on HGTV.com for her row home on Jones Street. Thomas purchased the home in the late 1970s and grew her real estate company from the residence. The article spotlights her antiques, contemporary artwork, color palette and lush courtyard views.

CENTURY 21 DIAMOND REALTY WELCOMES ONE

Colleen Post has joined the team at CENTURY 21 Diamond Realty as a real estate professional. A native of Portland, Oregon, Post moved to the Lowcountry to be closer to her family. She has more than 40 years of sales, sales management and customer service experience.