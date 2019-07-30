Hilton Head Real Estate News: August 2019

The Clemson Extension Service is accepting applications for its 2019-20 Master Gardener training class sessions. The cost is $300 and includes all materials. The 2019 classes will be held 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays from Aug. 13 to Oct. 29 at Hilton Head Island Public Service District, 21 Oak Park Drive, Hilton Head Island. The January 2020 classes will be held 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Clemson Extension Office, 18 John Galt Road, Beaufort. For more information and to register, email Laura Lee Rose at lrose@clemson.edu or call 843-473-6025.

DATAW ISLAND EARNS TOP HONORS

Ideal-Living Magazine has named Dataw Island as the Best Golf Community and a Top 100 Planned Community. Ideal-Living’s “Best of the Best” issue honors areas and communities for their outstanding qualities, facilities and programs. Dataw Island is located just outside of Beaufort.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY WELCOMES TWO

Taryn Brooks and Barry Odell have joined the team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hilton Head Bluffton Realty. Brooks moved to the Lowcountry from Oklahoma in 2018. She and her family began vacationing on Hilton Head Island 17 years ago. She studied housing and design at Oklahoma State University. Odell moved to the island in 1997. He has focused on the luxury resort and residential real estate market on and around Hilton Head Island.

REAL ESTATE OFFICE OFFERING HOMEBUYER WORKSHOP

Palm Tree Coastal Realty offers a free, monthly home buyers workshop open to the public. The hour-long session helps first-time buyers and those who are new to the area understand what purchasing a home in the Lowcountry entails. For the workshop schedule, go to www.palmtreecoastalrealty.com or call 843-707-1163.

WEICHERT WELCOMES TWO SALES PROFESSIONALS

Shelley and Gary Elliott recently joined the Weichert Realtors Coastal Properties sales team. The Elliotts are members of the Hilton Head Area Association of Realtors and will be based at the Okatie/Sun City Hilton Head office at 16 William Pope Drive.

WEICHERT-REALTY COASTAL PROPERTIES ADDS RYAN, PROMOTES RICHARDS

Kelly Ryan and Maureen Richards have assumed new roles at Weichert Realtors Coastal Properties.

Ryan is the new the marketing director. She has many years of experience in public relations and media planning, representing travel, lifestyle and hospitality brands. Her addition to the Weichert office marks the first time the whole Ryan family has worked together: Parents Joe and Karen Ryan own and operate the company; Kelly’s brother, Joey, also joined the business last year. Richards has been promoted to relocation director and vice president of marketing.

Richards has been with Weichert Realtors Coastal Properties for almost 13 years in several roles, including marketing director and relocation director.

ROSS PEROT ONCE OWNED A HOME ON HILTON HEAD

Ross Perot, the former presidential candidate and billionaire who passed away in July, once owned an oceanfront home on Hilton Head Island, but never spent a single night there. In the 1980s, he wanted a vacation home on the beach for his family and responded to a Sea Pines Real Estate Company advertisement. He only kept the home for about 18 months before selling it in 1987.