Lowcountry Realtors are Waiting to Help You Buy or Sell

When searching for a real estate professional, many people start their search by talking with family or friends. People you know and trust who have used a real estate professional in the past often can provide recommendations. It’s a good idea to interview more than one real estate professional. You want to be confident you’ll have a good rapport with your Realtor.
HERE ARE SOME QUESTIONS THAT WILL HELP YOU GET TO KNOW THEM:
- What marketing products and methods will you use to sell my home?
- How will you keep me informed about the progress of my transaction? How frequently?
- Will you represent me exclusively, or will you represent both the buyer and the seller in the transaction?
- Will you show me the “comps” — an analysis of trends and market comparisons — for my neighborhood?
It’s also important that you ask if the agent is a Realtor and a member of the Hilton Head Area Association of Realtors. These affiliations are important professional designations that include a code of ethics.
The decision to buy or sell a home is one of the most important financial decisions most people make. If you are buying or selling a home you will be spending a lot of time with your agent, so take the time to choose somebody you like and trust.