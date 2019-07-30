Lowcountry Realtors are Waiting to Help You Buy or Sell

When searching for a real estate professional, many people start their search by talking with family or friends. People you know and trust who have used a real estate professional in the past often can provide recommendations. It’s a good idea to interview more than one real estate professional. You want to be confident you’ll have a good rapport with your Realtor.

HERE ARE SOME QUESTIONS THAT WILL HELP YOU GET TO KNOW THEM:

What marketing products and methods will you use to sell my home?

How will you keep me informed about the progress of my transaction? How frequently?

Will you represent me exclusively, or will you represent both the buyer and the seller in the transaction?

Will you show me the "comps" — an analysis of trends and market comparisons — for my neighborhood?

It’s also important that you ask if the agent is a Realtor and a member of the Hilton Head Area Association of Realtors. These affiliations are important professional designations that include a code of ethics.

The decision to buy or sell a home is one of the most important financial decisions most people make. If you are buying or selling a home you will be spending a lot of time with your agent, so take the time to choose somebody you like and trust.