Hilton Head Real Estate News: July 2019

Sgt. Major Donna Dunbar of Bluffton, a retired Marine and successful Realtor, passed away last month. Originally from Washington, D.C., she was a member of the Coastal Group at Charter One Realty and specialized in helping military families find homes.

Dunbar was a loving, involved and fun mother who coached basketball and volleyball and volunteered at her children’s schools. She died unexpectedly at home of an acute pulmonary thromboembolus — a blood clot, in layman’s terms — according to Beaufort County deputy coroner David Ott.

She was 46 years old and was buried with military honors in Beaufort National Cemetery. Dunbar retired from Parris Island in 2016 as a Marine Corps Sergeant Major. She is survived by her husband Napoleon, 15-year-old son Gabriel and 7-year-old daughter Doniella.

DUNES REAL ESTATE WELCOMES ONE

Cindy Creamer has joined the team at Dunes Real Estate. Creamer prides herself on her strong client relationships and her leadership within the community and the real estate profession on the local, state and national level. She will work out of the Palmetto Dunes office.

CORA BETT THOMAS REALTY LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE

Cora Bett Thomas Realty & Associates recently launched a new website to help better serve clients. The new site features a map search option and an option to quickly search market information. The new website is also equipped with a customer relations management platform and updated search engine optimization. For more information, go to corabettthomas.com.

CENTURY 21 DIAMOND REALTY ADDS ONE

Marielena Grogan has joined the team at CENTURY 21 Diamond Realty as a real estate professional. Grogan has many years of sales experience in the New York and Bluffton areas.

HOMEBUILDERS GROUP SEEKS OPINIONS ON FEES

In 2018, Beaufort County contracted with consultant group Tischler Bise to review the current impact fees levied on new development in the county. Tischler Bise has presented its review to the Southern Lowcountry Regional Board, and now the Hilton Head Area Home Builders Association wants your opinion. Where do you stand on impact fees? Do you support viable alternatives? Please send your opinions to meg@hhahba.com

SEA PINES COUNTRY CLUB OFFERS SUMMER PREVIEW MEMBERSHIPS

Sea Pines Country Club has completed a multimillion dollar renovation and expansion project and is offering two-month trial memberships intended for local residents. The only private club within Sea Pines, it has world-class golf, tennis, pools, dining and fitness.

The two month “test-drive” memberships begin at $1,150 for a “Clubhouse” membership including swim, fitness, social events and dining. All prospective members will receive a $250 club usage credit for use during the two-month trial period.

Membership includes access to the newly expanded, 7,300 square-foot, state-of-theart fitness center featuring infrared saunas and instructor-led wellness programs, recently redesigned clubhouse, golf course and practice facilities designed by World Golf Hall of Fame Member Arnold Palmer, Har-Tru courts and tennis program, 24-meter outdoor pool, saline indoor pool and children’s splash pool.