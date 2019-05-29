Hilton Head Real Estate News: June 2019

Charter One Realty has been ranked as one of the nation’s top brokerages by REAL Trends 500. With more than 130 agents and 11 offices throughout the Lowcountry, Charter One Realty is also one of the largest independent firms in the nation with more than $900 million in sales last year. Rankings are based on those firms who choose to participate, and then listed by closed transaction sides and closed sales volume.

HOMES IN NEW OLD TOWN BLUFFTON COMMUNITY NOW FOR SALE

The Walk at Bluffton Square is now selling homes. The new community at the corner of Burnt Church Road and May River Road will have 50 detached single-family homes, each with a two-car garage. It is being developed by PulteGroup. There are four floorplans and prices range from the low $300,000s to the low $400,000s.

HHIMLS LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HOMES.COM

The Multiple Listing Service of Hilton Head Island, in partnership with Homes.com, recently launched a new website to improve the buying and selling experience for Realtors, real estate professionals, sellers, and buyers. The new Listing Enhanced Agent Profile (LEAP) provides HHIMLS members with many benefits that are currently exclusive to HHIMLS. To learn more, go to www.hiltonheadmls.com.

CENTURY 21 DIAMOND REALTY ACQUIRES CENTURY 21 ADVANTAGE PROPERTIES

Century 21 Dimond Realty has acquired Century 21 Advantage Properties and is now serving the Lowcountry’s residential and commercial real estate market in Beaufort and Jasper counties. The company now has three branches in Sun City/Okatie and Bluffton and on Hilton Head Island.

HILTON HEAD INSURANCE & BROKERAGE ADDS ONE

Michele Kosto has joined Hilton Head Insurance & Brokerage. Kosto is originally from the Pittsburgh area but has lived in the Lowcountry for 25 years. She has worked in the insurance industry for 14 years and specializes in personal lines insurance.

NEW COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT COMING TO BLUFFTON

Bluffton Centre, a new commercial development project located at 4818 Bluffton Parkway, is currently underway. It will feature six new office buildings ranging from 6,000 to 18,000 square feet and will offer tenants and buyers the opportunity to customize buildout per included tenant improvement allowance. The development is near the intersection of S.C. 46 and the Bluffton Parkway in the town of Bluffton.

RAINES EARNS DESIGNATION IN SENIOR REAL ESTATE

Carla Raines of Century 21 Diamond Realty has earned the nationally recognized Seniors Real Estate Specialistdesignation from the National Association of Realtors. She successfully complete a course in understanding the needs, considerations, and goals of real estate buyers and sellers aged 55 and older.

TWO JOIN WEICHERT SALES TEAM

Weichert, Realtors-Coastal Properties recently welcomed Kelly Ward and Barry Pepper to the agency’s sales team.

Ward has lived in the Lowcountry for 20 years. Pepper previously worked in the golf business and opened his own CrossFit gym in Okatie. Both Ward and Pepper are members of the Hilton Head Area Association of Realtors and will work out of the company’s Bluffton office.

COLLETON RIVER RAISES $34,000

Colleton River Club recently raised more than $34,000 in their annual March Play for P.I.N.K. week. Bridge, Canasta, tennis, and golf events were held throughout the community as well as a silent auction and dinner to help raise money for the cause. Play for P.I.N.K. (Prevention, Immediate Diagnosis, New Technology, Knowledge) supports thousands of volunteers nationwide in an effort to raise money for breast cancer research through sporting and lifestyle events.