HOME TECH HUB

Innovations in technology continue to evolve. There are many new gadgets that are designed to make your life a bit easier and offer peace of mind. Here are some top choices.

FURBO 360° DOG CAMERA

Puppy love from all angles! This camera offers a rotatingview, 360-degree perspective with enhanced night vision. The auto dog tracking automatically rotates to track your pets as they move around the room. Night vision will also automatically kick on. There’s also a feature to toss your dog some treats from the device. Starts at $189.

ONELINK SMOKE + CO ALARM

Emergencies happen when you are away from home. This device offers some peace of mind with two-in-one protection from First Alert that includes a sensor for smoke- and carbonmonoxide detection. The device sends a notification to your phone and identifies the type of danger (smoke or carbon monoxide) and the location. This is an Alexa-enabled alarm that is compatible with the Apple HomeKit. Starts at $119.

DTV+ KOHLER SHOWER SYSTEM

Want to not only sing in the shower but also listen to great music? This DTV+ system is Kohler’s “most advanced showering system.” Using a touchscreen the system allows users to control shower outlets, audio output, steam and lighting. It includes 14 different languages. Don’t worry about spending too much time in the shower: the system includes a duration/countdown timer. Each aspect of the experience is customizable. Starts at $1,245.

SMARTCLEAN VISION.5 EYEWEAR ULTRASONIC CLEANER

A portable device that uses “ultrasonic vibrations” to help clean grease and dirt from glasses. Shock waves in the water remove dirt and dust. It’s a quick process, with glasses cleaned in less than three minutes. Starts at $80.

NANOLEAF COLOR-CHANGING LIGHT PANELS

Add a dash of color to your home and create your own look with these innovative panels. Choose from more than 16 million colors. Have fun with music visualizers: lights move to the beat. The panels respond to your touch; change brightness or scenes with one tap. It is compatible with Apple HomeKit. Starts at $179.

JUNE INTELLIGENT OVEN

With three options (standard, premium, plus) the June Ovens can combine 12 appliances into one. The premium version is equipped to air-fry, grill, stone-fire, and broil, among many options. Make pizza in the oven or slow-cook a savory meal. The device uses a touchscreen. Use the app on your phone to adjust temperatures and times. Starts at $849.

POLARIS POOL CLEANER ROBOT

Polaris offers many different options, but the essentials are clear: These are “high-performing” automatic pool cleaners that minimize energy consumption. The products run on a ground-fault circuit interrupter GFCI outlet. Control the device (including cleaning modes) by tapping on a separate control box. Debris is collected in the cleaner’s internal filter canister. Some units offer control through an app. Starts at $899.

NATIVE UNION DOCK WIRELESS CHARGING

The latest in charging is the Drop Magnetic Wireless Charger. It snaps magnetically into place. A “non-slip metal base” adds grip. Keeps a charge through most smart-phone cases. Starts at $70.