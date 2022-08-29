LUCKY JADE

While jade plants are considered to be symbols of good luck, you won’t need luck to learn how to care and maintain your jade plant.

If you are looking for an easy-to-care for plant for your home or office consider the crassula ovata — or as it’s more commonly called, jade.

Water, light, temperature and soil are the four main factors when growing most plants, and the jade plant’s needs are simple to learn.

WATER

Jade plants don’t like it too wet or too dry, so you won’t want to water your plant too often or let it dry out completely. This doesn’t mean jade plants need to be watered on a schedule. Simply water them when the top of the soil is dry to the touch. Soil should be moist but not wet.

SUNLIGHT

Full sunlight is the key to making sure your jade plant will grow properly. Without proper sunlight, the plant may become stunted.

Place your plant in a south- or west-facing window where it will receive a minimum of four hours of sunlight per day.

TEMPERATURE

With ideal daytime temperature requirements ranging between 65-75 degrees, jade is a perfect plant to thrive in air-conditioned homes and offices.

FERTILIZING

Augment the nutrients in your plant’s soil twice a year by watering it with a water-soluble fertilizer. Be sure to water your plant with plain water first. Fertilizing your plant when the soil is dry will damage its roots.