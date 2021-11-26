FUN & Festive

Gathering around the table to celebrate the season is something to be cherished. A beautiful tablescape is the perfect way to get everybody into the holiday spirit. Whether entertaining a group of friends or enjoying an intimate family gathering, here are tips to creating a memorable holiday tablescape.

MAKE A BOUNTY We love the mixture of green glassware, festive plates, geometric placemats, and striped dinnerware—the look is fresh, fun, and festive without feeling overdone.

EMBRACE MAXIMALISM For a chic and unique tablescape, pair modern pieces — like the flatware and placemats —with textures such as natural linen, moss, and pine. It's all about the juxtaposition. Don’t be afraid of color and texture. Natural materials like add depth and allow you to turn your attention to the plates, glassware, and other pieces, building layers of color and texture.

CENTER OR SCATTER Place florals and greenery in a variety of pretty vases or bowls or scatter several small vases around the center —both are a simple, but beautiful way to style any table.

MIX OLD WITH NEW Use all the small treasures—the simple and fancy ones. Pull out rarely used vintage pieces and pair with newer items to create a one-of-a-kind table setting. A good tablescape evokes conversation and represents the personality of the homeowner. Mix it up to make a unique and memorable dining experience for guests.

OPT FOR SEASONAL To create a charming centerpiece for the holidays, use seasonal flora to give the table a lush, bountiful feel. In the centerpiece, we incorporated faux pine branches, moss balls, and Scottish antiques to add interest and holiday plaid. Decorate the table with something that speaks to the season or the locale. Florals, seasonal fruits and vegetables, shells or driftwood from the beach make great additions. Pick some items and build your scheme around them.