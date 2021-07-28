PET FRIENDLY Plants

Since the start of the pandemic, gardening has become a popular hobby. Studies have shown that incorporating plants around your home can reduce stress and anxiety, improve your mood and boost productivity. If you’re a pet owner, it’s good to know which plants are safe for your pets to be around and which ones to avoid.

ARECA PALM

Also known as a Butterfly Palm, the Areca Palm is a great indoor plant if you’re looking for something with more volume. It’s easy to care for and can reach a mature height of six to seven feet. Plus, Areca Palms are known to be one of the best indoor air purifying plants.

BASIL

While most herbs are toxic to dogs and cats, basil is an exception when consumed in small quantities. Basil is anti-inflammatory and contains a high level of antioxidants that can help prevent many types of illnesses, including cancer. If you have an anxious pet, or one who suffers from arthritis, basil may also help them.

BOSTON FERNS

If you have a cat or dog who might be tempted to chew or play with your houseplants, the Boston Fern might be the answer. These fun and puffy house plants are popular in homes because unlike other ferns, they are easy to maintain and non-toxic.

SPIDER PLANT

Also known as an Airplane Plant, the Spider Plant can make a great addition to a home with pets. This plant’s ribbon-like leaves are safe for your pets to play with, plus they have a fun and retro look.

VENUS FLY TRAP

While this plant may look ominous, it’s completely safe to have around your cat or dog. Venus Fly Traps do not secrete any kind of poisonous material, so they’re safe to touch. A Venus Fly Trap is known to ingest small insects that make their way to the “mouth” of the plant, but it will never harm a human or pet.

ALOE

Having fresh aloe at home can be helpful after getting too much sun at the beach. Unfortunately, aloe plants can be toxic if ingested by your cat or dog. While the level of toxicity is mild to moderate, ingesting aloe plants can cause your pet to experience vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, depression, anorexia, tremors or a change in urine color.

AZALEAS

Azalea plants are considered poisonous and can affect your pets’ skeletal and cardiac muscles when ingested. If your pet eats part of an Azalea, you may notice signs of gastrointestinal or cardiovascular stress. Sometimes a pet’s central nervous system can also be affected, including tremors, seizures and comas.

CHRYSANTHEMUM

Chrysanthemums, better known as mums, are the beautiful and brightly colored flowers you might see pop up on porches in the Fall. When ingested, these can be harmful to your pet. Ingesting the flower could result in vomiting, diarrhea, hyper-salivation, incoordination, and skin inflammation. While mums are usually not deadly, you should contact your veterinarian if you find your pet has ingested one.

PEACE LILY

The Peace Lily is a beautiful evergreen plant, especially when producing creamy white spathes, which are like flowers. Unfortunately, every part of the plant contains an irritating toxin that can be dangerous to your pets and even humans. While the Peace Lily is not technically poisonous, it does contain a compound that can cause an inflammatory reaction in your pet. If ingested, you may see your pet vomit or exhibit excessive drooling. In severe cases, your pet may appear to have trouble breathing due to an inflammation of the airway.

SAGO PALM

The Sago Palm is an indoor or outdoor palm that is extremely poisonous to pets. While all parts of the plant are poisonous, the Sago Palm seeds, or nuts, are the most toxic. If ingested, it may cause gastrointestinal upset, affect the nervous system or damage the liver of your pet.