Setting a beautiful scene for your next dinner party offers an alluring backdrop for any occasion. Whether entertaining friends or family or celebrating a momentous event, a gorgeous set table will make your meal stand out in style.

MIX OLD WITH NEW Use all the small treasures— the simple and fancy ones. Pull out rarely used vintage pieces and pair with newer items to create a one-of-a-kind table setting. A good tablescape evokes conversation and represents the personality of the homeowner. Mix it up to make a unique and memorable dining experience for guests.

GO SEASONAL Decorate the table with something that speaks to the season or the locale. Florals, seasonal fruits and vegetables, shells or driftwood from the beach make great additions. Pick some items and build your scheme around them.

CENTER OR SCATTER Place florals and greenery in a pretty vase or bowl, or scatter several small vases around the center – both are simple but beautiful way to style any table.

LAYER IT ON Don’t be afraid of color and texture. Natural materials like wicker and rattan add depth and allow you to turn your attention to the plates, glassware, and other pieces, building layers of color and texture.

Items available for purchase in the J. Banks Retail Showroom. 35 Main St, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926. jbanksdesign.com