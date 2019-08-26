Fit for Free

NO EXCUSES: HERE IS A LIST OF 8 FREE PLACES IN THE LOWCOUNTRY TO GET YOUR WORKOUT ON.

WAYS TO STAY FIT IN THE LOWCOUNTRY FOR FREE

1. JARVIS CREEK FITNESS TRAIL

What: Fitness trail with outdoor fitness pavilion containing cross-training workout equipment

Where: Jarvis Creek Park, Hilton Head Island

When: Open to the public during park hours, 6 a.m.-9 p.m. and 6 a.m.-6 p.m. during winter.

2. OSCAR FRAZIER FITNESS TRAIL

What: Fitness trail with cross-training workout equipment

Where: Oscar Frazier Park, Bluffton

When: Open to the public during park hours, 5 a.m.-8 p.m.

3. PALMETTO RUNNING CLUB

What: Club that meets once a week in various locations around Beaufort County. All levels of runners and walkers are welcome.

Where: Location and time vary, usually between 7-8 a.m.

Cost: Free, but there is an option $40 membership that includes extra benefits.

Details: www.palmettorunningcompany.com

4. SPANISH MOSS TRAIL

What: A paved 10-mile walking and biking trail; when work on the trail is complete it will span 16 miles

Where: Northern Beaufort County

When: Open dawn to dusk

Details: www.panishmosstrail.com or download the Spanish Moss Trail app

5. F3 MEN’S WORKOUT

What: A faith-based, boot camp-style workout that promotes fitness, fellowship, and faith. All religions welcome

When and where: M.C. Riley Elementary School: 5:15-6 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 6:30-7:30 a.m. Saturdays; Bluffton High School: 5:15-6 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; Shelter Cove Community Park: 5:15-6 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 6:30-7:30 a.m. Saturdays; Beaufort Downtown Marina: 5:30-6:15 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 7-8 a.m. Saturdays

Details: www.f3lowcountry.com.

6. BIKE OR RUN ON HILTON HEAD

What: Over 50 miles of paved pathways and 12 miles of beaches When: Anytime day or night; low tide is ideal for beach running or riding Where: Anywhere on the island

Details: www.hiltonheadisland.com/hilton-head-island-recreational-pathways-guide.

7. HILTON HEAD ISLAND TAI CHI AND QIGONG GROUP

What: A group practicing tai chi and quigong, ancient Chinese martial arts that focus on meditation and movement, promoting balance and relaxation.

When and where: January and Febraury, 9 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays at All Saints Episcopal Church; March through December, 9 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays at Jarvis Creek Park; year-round, a class is held at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park at Shelter Cove

Cost: The class is free, but a $2 donation to All Saints Episcopal Church is appreciated when classes are held there

Details: www.facebook.com/hhiqigong

8. HIKING ON PINCKNEY ISLAND

What: 14 miles of scenic hiking and biking trails

When: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

Where: Pinckney Island National Wildlife Refuge

TRY THIS CIRCUT FOR AN ALL-OVER BURN.

PHOTOS BY KHALA MCNEILN

Hanging Crunch | 12 reps

Targets abs

Take hold of a sturdy, low tree branch, monkey bars, or other elevated handhold, palms facing forward.

Keeping arms fully extended, exhale as you bend your knees and bring them slowly toward your abs.

Inhale as you slowly release.

Pole Dip | 15 reps

Targets triceps, shoulders, core

Sit on a bench and place your hands on either side of your hips.

Slide your butt forward, supporting yourself with your hands.

Bend elbows, bringing upper arms almost parallel to ground, then return to starting position.

Keep lower back close to the bench throughout the exercise.





Step-Up | 26 reps (back, diagonal, side)

Targets quads, hamstrings, glutes

Using a step, fallen log, or flat rock, step up with your left foot and lift your right leg directly behind you.

Step down and repeat on opposite side.

Next, step up on left foot, raising right leg diagonally behind you; switch sides and repeat.

Step up on left foot, kicking right foot out to side; switch legs and repeat.