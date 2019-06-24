Best Face Forward

Start by applying moisturizer. Immediately follow with concealer on the dark areas in the inner corners of the eyes and the eyelids to add brightness and camouflage uneven skin tone; apply underneath the eyes to hide puffiness and dark circles. My favorite concealers have vitamins and hyaluronic acid to brighten the skin and fill in fine lines.

My favorite beauty trend for summer makeup is minimal coverage, accented by sheer washes of color on the cheeks, lips and eyes and radiant, highlighted skin. Even those who prefer full coverage can modify their techniques to help their skin appear more natural and glowing.

For a natural finish, apply the product to the top of your hand and then use your fingertips to warm up the concealer before pressing it into the skin. Use your ring finger to lightly apply to the eye area and any areas on the face you want to conceal dark spots or redness — for example, between the brows, around the nose and around smile lines.

Try a sheer-coverage foundation that blends easily and does not settle into wrinkles or pores. I recommend a sheer foundation with hyaluronic acid — an immediate anti-ager — and vitamins to help the formula melt into your skin for a natural look.

Don’t forget to set your makeup with a microfine translucent powder. These powders are different from traditional powders because it reflects light away from lines, wrinkles and pores and gives the skin a beautiful, airbrushed appearance.

Once your base is set, add some color. Apply a sheer wash to the cheeks — a neutral hue with a sheen is a great option. I love a warm tone that has a rosy, coppery, luminous finish. Apply at an angle, moving from the highest point of the cheekbone to the apples of the cheek to add definition while leaving the skin glistening in the sun. Then add a highlighter to the top of the cheekbones and the center of the face for a truly glowing look.

Follow up with bronzer or shades of pinks, purples or blues — but keep it simple. A sheer wash of glimmering shadow across the eyelid can be enough to make a difference; add a little eyeliner to the waterline and you’ve got a sultry look. Or skip the eyeliner and just brush your lashes with a lush, waterproof mascara that can handle the summer heat.

The best thing about this summer look is that it lets your true beauty shine through. You can wear as little or as much makeup as you want. Don’t be afraid to show off your freckles and beautiful, glowing summer skin.

Heather Edge is a makeup artist/esthetician on Hilton Head Island and in the surrounding areas. Connect with her on Instagram: @shineyourlight_makeupartistry.