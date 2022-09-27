Supporting EACH OTHER

Shortly after moving to Sun City in November 2021, two-time breast cancer survivor Gail LeDour decided to attend a local support group. She had seen a listing in the community’s magazine about a monthly breast cancer support group called Up Front.

LeDour, now 68, wasn’t looking for emotional support. She had just moved to Bluffton from New York, where she had been treated for years at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. She just wanted recommendations for local doctors so she could establish care in South Carolina.

“I didn’t need a survivor group at that point,” LeDour said. “I’m seven years out. I’ve had it twice. I have a strong family support group.”

In the spring, LeDour attended her first Up Front meeting, where she met Kerry Reilly, a nurse navigator for surgical oncologist Dr. Rochelle Ringer at the Breast Health Center at the Bluffton Medical Campus of Hilton Head Regional Healthcare. LeDour made an appointment with Ringer, who then recommended a local oncologist and gynecologist for her.

Though she didn’t start going to the meetings for support, that’s what she ended up getting. “It’s just such a great group of women,” LeDour said. “We’ve learned so much about each other.” LeDour has also enjoyed learning from the speakers who have visited the support group.

Reilly, who facilitates the monthly meetings and is also a breast cancer survivor, brings in educators to speak about various topics with the women. So far this year, speakers have included: a dietician, a clinical psychiatrist, a yoga instructor, the nonprofit Dragon Boat Beaufort and a representative of a mastectomy supply company.

“We don’t just do education,” Reilly said. “I want to do that the majority of the time because that’s what the support group is there for, but it’s also to have that support outside of learning. I think a lot of women find that to be a main focus of the group too.”

Up Front has a couple of events planned for October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. At the October meeting, a Mary Kay representative will give the women, their family members and friends a “Pamper and Perk Day.”

The group will also host a luminaria ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3 to honor people who have fought breast cancer. The event will take place at the Bluffton Medical Campus.

Reilly said Up Front started in 2001 in Sun City. It was moved to the Bluffton Medical Campus in 2014. She said about 20 people attend the meeting each week, and they range in age from their 40s to 80s. She also said they add new members almost weekly.

Members of Up Front don’t just go to meetings to receive support. They go to help others. The group is putting together a survivorship checklist with helpful information, tips, encouragement and challenges from survivors to give to newly diagnosed breast cancer patients.

As a surgical oncologist who treats women with breast cancer, Ringer encourages patients to find some kind of support, whether it be through an organized support group, a significant other, a family member or a religious organization.

“It is really hard to go through alone, and you’re going to have hard times,” Ringer said.

She also offered this ray of hope: “The nice thing about breast cancer is the majority of the time it is very, very curable.”

Up Front meets at 10 a.m. the first Thursday of every month in suite 150 at the Bluffton Medical Campus, located at 75 Baylor Drive. The support group is open to all patients and survivors of breast cancer.

The medical campus also recently added an Intro to Yoga class for cancer patients, which begins at 5:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of every month in suite 150. Contact Kerry Reilly at 843-836-1600 for more information.