It’s not every day that you hear a story like Susan Bailey’s. Her diagnosis and survival were both as unlikely and unexpected as her answer when asked the biggest life lesson she learned through it all:

“If I could live my life over again and write my own story, I wouldn’t take cancer out of it,” she says with an unwaveringly solid voice. “Because it gave me more than it took away. And it took a lot away.”

Bailey was 47 years old when she found a lump in her breast. When she went in to have it checked, she was told it was nothing to worry about.

“I was told, ‘The sonogram looks OK,’ but that wasn’t good enough for me. I told them, ‘I want to know it’s not cancer.’”

She said she was told what so many women are told: Lumps are natural. Lumps can be something else. It’ll be fine.

“All I knew is, there was something there that shouldn’t be there, and I didn’t want to be lazy about it then six months later have to say, ‘oops’ with my life,” she said. Bailey was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, and at her diagnosis, her cancer had already spread to her liver and several places in her bones, she said.

It was an overwhelming diagnosis but because she pushed for better care and a closer look — because she spoke up when she knew something wasn’t right – she gave herself a chance to be saved.

And she was. Despite given a life expectancy of three to five years and the prognosis of a “life sentence” of chemo, she now tells her story 22 years post-chemo. “With the type of diagnosis I had, 28 percent live over five years; only 1 percent survive. I was that 1 percent,” Bailey said.

She specifically calls it “post chemo” and not “cancer free” because in her cautious and knowing words she says, “You haven’t beat it – you’re always post diagnosis, and you know you’re ‘living with cancer’ and going to fight forever.”

Her fight isn’t hers alone – it’s a fight she encourages in others, speaking from the strength of her own road and with urgency and passion for others to sit up, take note and take charge.

“Be your own advocate — you’re responsible for your health,” she said.

Her diagnosis inspired Bailey to live life to its fullest. “It changed the way I lived,” she said. “I had the opportunity to be positive every day and the strength to decide how I was not going to live. To say no, set boundaries, make changes. I ask myself constantly, if this was the last six months of my life, would I be happy with what I’m doing in these six months and if the answer is no, then I’m going to change what I’m doing.”

Bailey has realized that the seed of hope was there from the beginning: “I never really internalized that I was going to die. It just wasn’t a reality at any point. I didn’t take it in.”

Whether that came from a sense that she would beat the odds, or her unquestioning instinct of hope wired her for survival, she consciously goes back to the moment of discovery and diagnosis and the decisions she made to speak up.

To fight right out of the gate. That’s what she credits as the key to her 22 “post-chemo” years and counting. More importantly, it’s what she shouts from the rooftops for others to hear and to heed.

“I’ll say it again: You’re responsible for your own health. Be your advocate. If you have a concern, speak up,” she said. “And don’t wait. Give yourself every chance to live.” She did in 1997. This year?

“I’d just like to play some golf if it would ever stop raining,” Bailey said.