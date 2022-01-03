To your health

The dawning of a new year is the perfect time to give yourself a boost. Being active is essential to feeling great mentally and physically. Here’s why routine exercise will improve your well-being.

BETTER SLEEP

Exercise plays a vital role in helping us get a good night’s sleep, which is important for overall health.

“We have solid evidence that exercise does, in fact, help you fall asleep more quickly and improves sleep quality,” Charlene Gamaldo, M.D., medical director of Johns Hopkins’ Center for Sleep at Howard County General Hospital in Maryland, said on the hospital’s website.

Exercise helps increase “slow-wave sleep,” the website said, which is a deep sleep that gives the brain and body a chance to rejuvenate. Exercise also helps decompress the mind, which Johns Hopkins said is important to “naturally transitioning to sleep.”

The ideal amount of exercise time for a good sleep according to Johns Hopkins is about 30 minutes of “moderate aerobic” exercise. It might help people see a difference in sleep quality.

SLOWS STRESS

Getting your body moving helps you reduce stress. The Mayo Clinic said exercise “pumps” up your endorphins – giving you a “high” that makes us feel empowered. Exercising also helps protect your body from harmful effects of stress and can help you take your mind off your concerns. Exercise also helps us stimulate brain chemicals that could help us feel happier and less anxious.

It’s important to do things you enjoy. Make exercising fun, whether it’s walking, jogging or riding a bike. Frequently playing tennis adds an average of 9.7 years of life expectancy, the Mayo Clinic.

IMPROVES PRODUCTION

The motion of exercise gives off the pump of endorphins, a rush of positivity and increased energy, the Cleveland Clinic said.

The bolt of energy leads people to claim they feel more productive when they exercise. There’s a feeling of accomplishment after a workout, and exercise can make you feel less groggy and irritable.

Livestrong.com said exercise helps productivity by boosting alertness. The increasing blood flow to the brain can help sharpen awareness. More energy often means you feel more awake.

Do simple things, such as walking during a lunch break.

CONFIDENCE BOOST

Feeling good while being active gives us renewed confidence and can improve our outlook on life. Exercise often gives us a rush of improved self-esteem.Livestrong.com said regular exercise and sticking to a schedule gives people a sense of achievement.

Having an exercise routine and sticking to it provides a mental boost.

PREVENTS PROBLEMS

Being active also helps prevent many health problems.

Regular exercise can help against a stroke, high blood pressure, diabetes and arthritis, the Mayo Clinic said. It can also help prevent weight gain. A little bit of exercise each day can help burn calories.

Small tip: Take the stairs instead of the elevator.

KEEPS THE BRAIN ACTIVE

Improved blood flow to the brain is a benefit of exercising, the Cleveland Clinic said, which improves cognition. Regular exercise helps us think clearer; exercising your brain is a way to stay mentally sharp.

Engaging in mentally stimulating activities helps build your cognitive reserve.

A study showed each hour of “light-intensity” physical activity and 7,500 steps or more daily was associated with higher total brain volume, which was “equivalent to approximately 1.4 to 2.2 years less brain aging,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Try a new hobby, (maybe crossword puzzles or a word search) or read a book each week.

Dancing also gets the heart rate going and your blood flowing.

The Cleveland Clinic said in study of “memory-impaired older adults,” those who participated in one-hour ballroom dance lessons twice a week for 10 months showed improved brain function and mood and behavior.

Exercise is important to staying healthy.

To stay fit (and motivated) taking part in activities for your body and your brain will help you feel rejuvenated.

Stay in shape

Getting exercise is important to having a healthy year. Here are some guidelines:

30: Minutes of recommended daily exercise

75: Minutes of suggested vigorous aerobic weekly activity

150: Minutes of recommended moderate aerobic weekly exercise

9.7: Added average years of life expectancy for those who frequently play tennis

3.7 Added average years of life expectancy for those who frequently cycle

Sources: Mayo Clinic; Mayo Clinic Proceedings